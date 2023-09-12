Where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers his fringe views: not on the trail

Even as Kennedy is a long shot for the Democratic nomination, he remains a case study of how a political figure can spread falsehoods and conspiracy theories at a large scale. And since he declared his presidential run in April, a gulf has appeared between what he says at political and campaign events and what he says on podcasts, at events, and on shows that cater to antivaccine activists and conspiracy theorists, according to a review of his comments by The New York Times.

But in an appearance before Congress on July 20, Kennedy made none of those assertions. When lawmakers asked him about vaccines, he said, “I have never been antivax. I have never told the public to avoid vaccination.”

In an online meeting with antivaccine activists June 27, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat running for president, falsely said there was good evidence that vaccine research had caused millions of deaths during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic. He also claimed that such research could have created COVID-19, HIV, and other deadly viruses.

In large public forums including Congress, Kennedy, 69, has moderated his views while continuing to advocate them in other settings. At campaign stops in Iowa, Vermont, and Virginia this summer, he spoke about the environment, foreign policy, and the war in Ukraine, according to the Times’ review. He did not mention vaccines and limited his comments on COVID to criticism of pandemic lockdowns.

Yet during that same period, Kennedy appeared on more than two dozen podcasts hosted by personalities popular with the right wing, such as Jordan Peterson and Joe Rogan, as well as in online meetings and video streams where he brought up a variety of fringe ideas. At times, he made unfounded claims about vaccines and questioned whether chemicals in the water supply were causing “sexual dysphoria” among children in the United States.

The shift in Kennedy’s behavior is stark after his nearly two decades of promoting unsubstantiated theories about vaccines and other matters. Misinformation researchers said the candidate had probably tempered his most extreme positions to appeal to a wider audience and win over voters.

“If you only hear what he says in those big, open forums, you might think this is a reasonable, moderate person I want to support — and that is the point,” said Kolina Koltai, a misinformation researcher who has studied antivaccine conspiracy theories. “He is making himself mainstream.”

When Kennedy raises topics that he has extreme views on, he now does so more subtly, Koltai said. In campaign forums, he often poses his ideas about vaccines as questions, such as asking if coronavirus vaccines were produced too quickly or questioning the safety protocols around other vaccines, she said.

Kennedy’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment but previously said in a statement to CNN that the candidate was being “mischaracterized.”

Recent opinion polls suggest that Kennedy, a scion of the Kennedy family and an environmental lawyer and activist, has the support of around 12 percent of Democratic voters. He has attracted some high-profile backers, including Elon Musk, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, and actress Alicia Silverstone.

NEW YORK TIMES

Putin says Trump prosecution reveals ‘rottenness’ in America

President Vladimir Putin called the criminal cases against Donald Trump good for Russia and an indication of the American system’s “rottenness,” in wide-ranging remarks Tuesday that also touched on the war in Ukraine and Elon Musk.

The Russian leader for years has demonstrated an ability to exploit political divisions within Western nations, often by messaging to conservatives abroad that he is aligned with them in a global fight against liberal values.

His remarks Tuesday, made at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, in southeastern Russia, appeared aimed at lending firepower to the Republican outcry over the prosecutions of Trump, who has long expressed public admiration for the Russian leader and has helped encourage a sizable Moscow-friendly contingent within the GOP.

Putin said that the prosecution of Trump was a “good thing” because it showed “the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Trump’s federal trials won’t be broadcast

Donald Trump’s two federal trials won’t be on TV next year after a key judicial body didn’t take action to change the rules.

The Judicial Conference of the United States didn’t discuss calls from lawmakers to authorize cameras in the courtrooms for the Trump cases when the judges met Tuesday for their semiannual meeting. The group’s meetings are closed to the public, but a member briefed reporters afterward.

The conference’s rules have long barred broadcasting criminal cases, but the public was granted temporary permission to watch or listen to hearings during the pandemic. The conference announced on Tuesday that they would continue to allow audio access to some civil and bankruptcy hearings, but not criminal cases.

There has been intense public appetite for details on what’s happening in the four criminal cases pending against the former president. Members of Congress sent a letter in August asking the group to consider allowing cameras in the federal cases against the former president in Florida and Washington.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Rally urges release of Indigenous activist convicted in killings

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of activists and Indigenous leaders rallied outside the White House on Tuesday to support Leonard Peltier on the imprisoned activist’s 79th birthday, holding signs and chanting slogans urging President Biden to grant clemency to the Native American leader.

Peltier is serving life in prison for the killing of two FBI agents during a 1975 standoff on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He was convicted in 1977.

Key figures involved in Peltier’s prosecution have stepped forward over the years to urge his release, rally organizers said, including the judge who presided over Peltier’s 1986 appeal and the former US attorney whose office handled the prosecution and appeal.

Tuesday’s rally kicked off with chanting and drumbeats. Organizers delivered impassioned speeches about Peltier’s life and his importance as a Indigenous leader, punctuated by shouts of “Free Peltier! Free Peltier!”

The rally’s organizers said Peltier wrote a statement, which was read aloud. He thanked the people who have pushed for his release.

“I hope to breathe free air before I die. Hope is a hard thing to hold, but no one is strong enough to take it from me,” Peltier wrote. “There is a lot of work left to do. I would like to get out and join you in doing it.”

“Forty-eight years is long enough,” said Nick Tilsen, president of NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led advocacy group that co-organized the rally with Amnesty International USA.

Amnesty considers Peltier a political prisoner, and organizers said a United Nations working group on arbitrary detention specifically noted the anti-Indigenous bias surrounding Peltier’s detention.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

‘Infowars’ host gets 2-month sentence

Infowars host Owen Shroyer, who federal prosecutors said “helped create January 6″ by lacing 2020 election conspiracy theories with calls for violence to a large internet following, was sentenced Tuesday to two months in jail after joining a mob of angry Donald Trump supporters during the riot at the US Capitol.

US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly of Washington, D.C., handed down the punishment after an hour-plus hearing, saying that on Jan. 6, 2021, “Mr. Shroyer was not merely at the building but he also did play a role in amping up the crowd on the steps that day,” leading chants of “1776!” through a megaphone near Infowars founder Alex Jones on the east side of the Capitol.

Kelly noted that virtually alone among more than 1,100 riot defendants charged, Shroyer trespassed on restricted Capitol grounds in violation of a prior court stayaway order for disruptive conduct at the Capitol, and added, “I’m not sure that he has disavowed in general what happened on Jan. 6 in any way for me to give him extra credit for remorse.”

Addressing the court seeking probation, the 33-year-old host of “The War Room with Owen Shroyer” said that he voluntarily turned over his phone and electronic devices to investigators, underwent a lengthy interview with prosecutors, and fully complied with more than two years of pre-sentence supervision.

WASHINGTON POST



