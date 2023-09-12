The T’s late-night trial fizzled, but demand remains

With the T barely keeping the trains running during the day, late-night service might seem like the least of the city’s worries.

But as another Boston-isn’t-fun story in the Globe reminds us, the problem — and its impacts — hasn’t gone away.

Trains stop running around 12:30 a.m., which hampers nightlife. “It really is a barrier that you have to constantly be watching the clock knowing you have to get to a T stop at a certain time,” said a student quoted in the story.

(My colleague Marcela García posed a similar question, and came to a similar conclusion, in a column last year: “the biggest threat to a vibrant and world-class night-life in Boston is the T.”)

Some — perhaps most — residents probably don’t see that as a bad thing. The city has always had a dour, fun-hating streak to go with its progressive reputation. But even if you don’t especially care about keeping clubs open late, think of it this way: The system’s hours are also a burden on workers at restaurants and other establishments that stay open late.

Passengers board a Night Owl Blue Line bus to Wonderland at Government Center in 2005. JOSH REYNOLDS

There have been several recent efforts to keep the T open later in some fashion. A “night owl” service ran for a few years starting in 2001. The system’s hours were extended to 3 a.m. in 2014, an experiment that ended in 2016.

The late-night service was extremely expensive on a per-ride basis, one reason the T stopped running it.

So here’s one idea: perhaps the T could experiment with on-demand microtransit, something that’s been tried as a late-night/early morning option in Richmond and Salt Lake City. Microtransit works basically like a ride-share app, but the rides in vans or buses are shared with other passengers.

It’s to the T’s credit that it tried major expansions of late-night service twice in the last few decades. Maybe the third time would be the charm?

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.