Joe Biden needs to get out of his cocoon

A man who once made a point of mock-jogging to event podiums now moves with a stiff and arthritic gait. Meanwhile, there’s a veritable conservative cottage industry intent on portraying the Democratic incumbent as deep-in-his-dotage.

It’s a recurring pandemic — and the infection is spreading. No, I don’t mean the new variant of COVID-19. I’m talking about growing apprehension about Joe Biden as a 2024 presidential candidate.

That is not the Biden you see engaged in small talk with reporters or hear about from various officials who have spoken with him. Further, it’s instructive to remember that we heard similar senility claims from right-wing media mavens in 2020 — only to have Biden top Donald Trump in both fall presidential debates. In like fashion, he outmaneuvered congressional Republicans in impromptu State of the Union speech sparring. And as those who watched his remarks in Vietnam saw, he discusses foreign policy complexities with ease.

But assumptions rush in to fill a political vacuum, particularly when what the public most regularly sees is a slow-moving president whose appearances are carefully scripted and controlled. And one who is prone to asserting somewhat self-aggrandizing things that are at considerable variance with the facts.

Poll after poll show that most Americans have concluded Biden is too old to serve a second term. Indeed, a distinct foreboding holds sway on the left.

“I have yet to meet one Democrat who thought it was a good idea for Joe Biden to run again,” said one Democratic activist who asked not to be named. Biden’s decision to do so has kept the next generation of Democratic leaders on the sidelines.

Reinforcing that worry are these two realities: The president isn’t getting much by way of job-approval credit beyond that of the Democratic base, despite an impressive list of achievements and a national economy whose strength and resilience continue to defy expectations. Although fading in intensity, the lingering toothache of inflation appears to have kept voters from a broader appraisal of the overall record.

Second, most of the GOP presidential hopefuls are at least in neck-and-neck races with Biden in polling. Democrats take solace in the notion that Trump, who faces four separate sets of criminal indictments, seemingly has little room to grow.

“I sleep comfortably knowing that if this ends up being Biden and Trump, it doesn’t matter what the public says it wants, they will go with Biden,” said veteran political consultant Michael Goldman. “But I worry that it is not going to be Trump.”

In that light, the recent CNN poll that shows former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley beating Biden 49 percent to 43 percent may be most worrying. Despite a good first GOP debate, Haley heretofore has hardly been considered a prepossessing political figure. Her numbers may indicate that if voters think they have a palatable, only mildly MAGA alternative, they may be ready to embrace her over Biden. That would comport with the widespread judgment that Biden is too old to run again.

It’s hard to persuade voters to revisit judgments like those. One way the president might prompt such a reconsideration: Rather than limiting his media interactions to short exchanges taking questions from a list of preselected reporters, as he did in Vietnam, he should hold regular, free-wheeling press conferences.

But there’s a problem with Biden being Biden that goes beyond his history as a gaffe generator.

In such an environment, he’d find himself facing persistent queries about his son Hunter, who, with his plea deal having fallen apart, may now face criminal indictment on federal felony firearms charges.

Despite conservative media’s repeated allegations and insinuations that foreign payments to Hunter-controlled accounts constitute bribery of the president, no credible evidence of that has emerged. That, however, didn’t keep a pressured House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from opening an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

Still, Hunter was clearly buck-raking in an area adjacent to his father’s vice-presidential policy space — and the supposed firewall between the two wasn’t impenetrable enough to keep his son from peddling a perception of influence.

Thus far, the president, who bristles at or ignores reporters when the subject of Hunter comes up, hasn’t addressed that matter forthrightly, let alone in a way that might quell public doubts. Quite the contrary: Despite Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t talk with his son about his business ventures, in the recent CNN poll, some 61 percent thought Biden had had some involvement there.

So the president’s curt denials clearly haven’t done the trick. Now, if worries about the Hunter imbroglio factor into the calculus keeping the president in his cloistered cocoon, then the filial foofaraw has reached the point where it’s compounding a very real sense of political peril.

In that sense, it really is a Biden family problem.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.