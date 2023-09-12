State’s pipeline system must be a bridge to reach climate goals

At the same time, we can’t forget the workers we have — neighbors, friends, and family who help us keep cool in the summer and warm in the winter and make sure we can cook our food year-round.

Sabrina Shankman’s article on climate change and poverty was spot-on — Massachusetts needs thousands of workers to make the clean energy transition happen ( “Job ventures aim to tackle both climate and poverty,” Page A1, Sept. 5). The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is all in on helping to train the next generation of electrical workers. There is real opportunity to make generational change.

Investments in renewables and heat pumps most definitely will generate new jobs and create new opportunities. However, today, Massachusetts relies on an extensive pipeline network to heat more than half of its households. Supporting and maintaining this vital system are thousands of union members.

Decarbonizing the existing pipeline system could be the missing link that helps maintain reliability of the system and jobs while also achieving climate goals. In the rush to essentially electrify everything, this reliable network has been brushed aside, as have the union members who keep it going.

We must be realistic about how long this clean energy transition will take, what it will require to get there, and how to make it work for everyone.

Michael P. Monahan

International vice president

IBEW Second District

South Boston

The union’s Second District covers New England.