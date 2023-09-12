Budget talks on the table, GOP looks to take food off the table

Regarding “Biden seeks spending boost: Asks Congress for short-term deal” (Page A2, Sept. 1): What impels some legislative leaders to propose policies that reduce American families’ access to healthful foods, health care referrals, breast-feeding support, and nutrition education? House Republicans’ recent bills do just that by undercutting the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, which serves more than 115,000 pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and children in Massachusetts alone.

No reputable research supports House Republicans’ proposed cuts, which would effectively undermine WIC’s scientific basis and take food off the table for thousands of Massachusetts families alone. As a public health researcher, I urge Congress to reject these proposals, which jeopardize the health of young families in our state and our nation.

Cristina Gago

Boston

The writer is affiliated with the Boston University School of Public Health in the area of community health sciences. She holds a doctoral degree from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.