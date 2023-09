Re “Union movement finding fertile ground in Hadley” (Page A1, Sept. 8): I have to take issue with the negatively charged language used in this article to describe workers who are unionizing, such as “radicalized young people, ready to demand more.” People who want to come together to negotiate do not show themselves to be extremists. Perhaps the writer was influenced by the professor who refers to labor activity as a “contagion.”

Vinita Shah