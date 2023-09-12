Who exactly are those critics of Lexington’s inclusive curriculum?

Re “In Lexington, a battle over curriculum: Many at meeting support diversity and inclusion program targeted in petition” (Metro, Sept. 6): Your article about an online protest against the “Serious Talks” curriculum in Lexington Public Schools is framed as a fight, but I have observed broad approval of this curriculum among Lexington residents. “Serious Talks” in the classroom is intended to support students of all races, genders, and abilities.

What’s more, as the story notes, the petition against this teaching is signed by people who are anonymous. There is no ability to judge how they represent the opinion of people who actually live in Lexington. This is in contrast to a petition in support of this program, which includes more than 1,000 signers who have declared both their names and their relationship to the town. Nearly all these signers are residents.