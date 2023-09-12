The teachers union wants to make school easier. She says no.

It’s no surprise that many in the Massachusetts Legislature support the Massachusetts Teachers Association’s proposal to eliminate the graduation requirement for MCAS, thereby eviscerating the impact of the test that’s a national example (“AG OK’s possible ballot questions: MCAS graduation requirement eyed,” Metro, Sept. 7). Conventional wisdom is that testing students is bad. Politicians cater to constituents. The 2015 Common Core State Standards setting expectations for literacy and math aren’t something the average person necessarily knows. As a former English teacher, I can say that the reading and writing areas tested are what we want every student to know, for education equity, upward mobility, and lifelong learning.

Under then-commissioner of education Mitchell Chester, schools pushed hard to radically change in order to help every student learn as well as possible. I know because it was my job, as curriculum director in various districts, to help schools make that turn. This was a hard shift for educators to make, but mind-sets changed over the years, and teachers now use excellent strategies to help each child.