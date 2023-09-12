MRI confirms Aaron Rodgers will miss remainder of season with torn Achilles’ tendon

Aaron Rodgers’s debut, and his first season, as the New York Jets’ quarterback lasted just four snaps.
According to multiple reports, an MRI confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers tore his left Achilles’ tendon when he was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly during Monday night’s 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.
An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023
Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too.
