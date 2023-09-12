scorecardresearch Skip to main content
NFL

MRI confirms Aaron Rodgers will miss remainder of season with torn Achilles’ tendon

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated September 12, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Rodgers will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn Achilles' Monday.Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers’s debut, and his first season, as the New York Jets’ quarterback lasted just four snaps.

According to multiple reports, an MRI confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers tore his left Achilles’ tendon when he was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly during Monday night’s 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.

Boston Globe Today