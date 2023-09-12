Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer confirms its No. 1 ranking with dominant win over quality Nauset side

“When we share the ball, we’re difficult to stop,” Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “It’s difficult to identify one player to close down.”

The Shamrocks showcased their dedication — and domination — throughout Tuesday’s 6-0 win over nonleague foe Nauset at McGrath Stadium. Five different players found the back of the net for Feehan (2-0), which has outscored opponents 14-0 following a season-opening 8-0 rout of Medway.

ATTLEBORO — The top-ranked Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer team prides itself not only on its scoring ability, but also the way it plays when its opponent possesses the ball.

Although Feehan senior and UConn commit Kileigh Gorman scored on a free kick in the sixth minute, Nauset (1-1) weathered the Shamrocks’ attack for the next 20 minutes of play.

The floodgates bust open once Holy Cross-bound senior Ava Graham, junior Neve Taylor, and senior Maddie Eddy each netted a goal within a 2 minute, 4 second span to give the Shamrocks a commanding 4-0 lead with 10:08 remaining in the first half.

Miami-bound junior Amanda Peck scored off a corner kick in the first minute of the second half before Eddy, a Merrimack commit, buried her second goal midway through the frame.

“They are super physical and technical,” said first-year Nauset coach Evan Botting. “Sometimes you get technical with no physicality, sometimes you get physicality with no skill. Those guys have both, so they can get by you by skill or they can get by you by pace.”

Even when Nauset held possession, Feehan made it difficult for the Warriors to maintain control. The Shamrocks owned a lopsided 14-2 advantage in shots on goal.

“We all defend as a team, it’s not just our defense,” Eddy said. “We all press and say that we’re not going to show any mercy.”

Silva said the relentless attack has been a hallmark of Feehan’s success in recent years.

“The one thing that’s underrated about us is how hard we work to get the ball,” Silva said. “I like to say we make it difficult for people for 80 minutes to keep the ball from us. They just work hard to get the ball back when they don’t have it.”