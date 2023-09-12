Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas, Stephanie White earn WNBA awards

She also became the first WNBA player to record more than two triple-doubles in a season, finishing with six, and is now the WNBA’s all-time regular season triple-double leader with eight in her career.

Thomas, a 10-year Sun veteran, averaged 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.8 steals across 40 games this season. She led the league in rebounds per game, and her assists and steals were second and third in the WNBA, respectively.

The Connecticut Sun earned two regular season accolades Tuesday, as forward Alyssa Thomas was unanimously voted a First-Team All-League selection, and head coach Stephanie White was named the WNBA’s coach of the year.

Advertisement

Thomas also cemented herself among Connecticut’s all-time greats in 2023, as she moved into first all-time in franchise history in games played, rebounds, assists, and free throws made.

The 6-foot-2 forward earned comeback player of the year honors in 2022 after missing all but three games in the 2021 season following a torn Achilles’ tendon.

White was named the sixth head coach of the Sun last November and led the team to a franchise record 27 wins, finishing third in the WNBA’s regular season standings.

Despite the Sun battling through injuries, including a season-ending Achilles’ tear to forward Brionna Jones in late June, White prolonged Connecticut’s strong start to the season and helped her team secure home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

White also earned the distinction of being the second former WNBA player to be named coach of the year, following Tanisha Wright, who earned the honor in 2022.

The Sun tip off the first round of the WNBA playoffs Wednesday, hosting the Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.