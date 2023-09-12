The curse of the Jets hits Aaron Rodgers, and now the AFC East is wide open

But even Rodgers couldn’t outrun the curse of the Jets, the team with the longest playoff drought in American pro sports (12 years).

Rodgers was invested. He was reinvigorated. He got them back on national TV. He was the final piece for a talented team that went 7-10 last year because it didn’t have a quarterback.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Aaron Rodgers’s arrival was supposed to transform the entire Jets organization, like Tom Brady did for the Buccaneers.

It took all of four plays in his Jets debut Monday night for Rodgers to suffer a significant Achilles‘ injury. The Jets won in dramatic fashion, with rookie Xavier Gibson returning a punt 65 yards for a walkoff, overtime touchdown and a 22-16 win over the Bills.

Advertisement

But the celebration was muted in the Jets’ locker room. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers will have an MRI on Tuesday morning. The team fears his Achilles‘ tendon is torn, and that Rodgers’ season is over.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Prayers tonight,” Saleh said, “but it’s not good.”

Third-year outcast Zach Wilson, the quarterback the Jets knew they had to replace this offseason in order to compete for a Super Bowl, is now back in the saddle. He finished with only 140 yards and threw one of his trademark interceptions, but made just enough plays in the second half to help the Jets erase a 13-3 halftime deficit and pull off an impressive win.

“We still have a lot of faith in him,” Saleh said. “I think we’ve proven that by keeping him here.”

But the mood in the Jets’ locker room following the game was almost funereal. The Jets wanted to compete for a Super Bowl this year. It’s hard to say with a straight face that Wilson, or anyone else the Jets can sign off the street, will lead them there.

Advertisement

“It definitely sucks,” guard Alijah Vera-Tucker said. “We’re all feeling kind of hurt for him. We just want to put our arms around him.”

They loved Rodgers, who shaved his contract by $35 million to join the Jets. He was totally invested as their quarterback, offensive coordinator, mentor, and friend. This year was supposed to be Rodgers’ moment in the spotlight, riding into New Jersey to turn the NFL’s worst franchise into a winner. It was also supposed to be his revenge tour, showing the Packers that at age 39, he still has what it takes to win a Lombardi Trophy. This was supposed to be the year the Jets snap their 14-game losing streak to the Patriots.

These were all realistic beliefs. Rodgers is only one year removed from winning his fifth MVP award. The Jets won seven games last year despite having the lowest combined passer rating in the NFL (75.0).

Instead, Rodgers’ season likely ended four minutes into the first quarter of his first game.

“I don’t hurt for me, I don’t hurt for our locker room,” Saleh said. “I hurt for Aaron and how much he’s invested in all of this.”

On the fateful play, first-and-10 from the Jets’ 43, left tackle Duane Brown put a cut block on pass rusher Leonard Floyd, and Rodgers was supposed to catch the snap and throw the ball quickly. But Rodgers held onto the ball longer than planned, allowing Floyd to come off the block and pick up the sack. Floyd fell on Rodgers’ left leg, and that was that. Rodgers was helped off the field by two trainers, given an air cast, and carted to the X-ray room.

Advertisement

Brown, a 16-year veteran with five Pro Bowl appearances, was nearly inconsolable during and after the game.

“Duane is a little emotional, but it’s not his fault, he’s just following the play call,” Vera-Tucker said.

Heartbreaking injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL. There was Tom Brady’s torn ACL in Week 1 of 2008. Vinny Testaverde tore his Achilles‘ in Week 1 of 1999, seven months after leading the Jets to the AFC Championship Game. Michael Vick broke his fibula in the 2003 preseason. Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in the third game of 2018. Andrew Luck announced his surprise retirement in 2019.

But it’s hard to think of a more devastating injury in NFL history than what Rodgers did on Monday night, when combining the severity of the injury, the timing of it, and the potential loss of hope for the team.

Rodgers is the only reason the Jets were relevant this year. Their Week 4 game against the Chiefs will be the Jets’ first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2011. They’re supposed to play four more primetime games this year, plus three more in the national 4:25 window. Now they might get flexed later in the year.

The Jets are trying to stay positive about their Super Bowl hopes. In fact, their win on Monday night underscored how much talent they have on their roster.

Advertisement

The Jets’ defense, which held the Bills to 314 yards and one touchdown, and forced four Josh Allen turnovers, might be the best in the league. The offense is loaded with playmakers, including Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Breece Hall, who broke free for an 83-yard run in his first game back from a torn ACL. The Jets won’t be a fun opponent this year, and the Patriots get them in just two weeks at MetLife Stadium.

“I think it speaks volumes of this group, especially this offense, to be able to rally behind Zach,” said Lazard, a former Packer who came to New York to play with Rodgers. “It wasn’t perfect obviously, but I think the biggest thing was just believing in him.”

But this one injury changes the entire complexion of the AFC East. The Jets are again a team without a quarterback. The Bills are dealing with offensive dysfunction, as evidenced by their poor play Monday night. Suddenly, the Dolphins look like the most dynamic team in the division, and the Patriots don’t look like the worst.

The Jets have wandered aimlessly at quarterback over the past decade, from Mark Sanchez to Geno Smith to Sam Darnold to Wilson. They finally found their answer in Rodgers, who was already making a transformational impact on the organization.

Then it all abruptly ended after just four snaps.

“It’s a sad day, a sad moment,” said receiver Randall Cobb, who also signed with the Jets just to play with Rodgers, his best friend. “I hate that it happened, and just wish for the best.”

Advertisement

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.