David Stearns to become Mets’ president of baseball operations

Stearns is a New York City native and a Harvard graduate who interned with the Mets in 2007. There had long been speculation that he might one day return to Queens.

The 38-year-old will serve under owner Steve Cohen and above general manager Billy Eppler , the reports said Tuesday. Stearns led the Brewers’ baseball operations department from September 2015 through the 2022 season before stepping down and moving into an advisory role.

David Stearns has agreed to become president of baseball operations for the underperforming New York Mets, according to several reports.

Milwaukee was one win from a World Series berth in 2018 and returned to the playoffs each of the next three seasons. The Brewers won National League Central titles in 2018 and 2021.

Advertisement

“Baseball has been an enormous part of my life, and I anticipate that it will continue to be an enormous part of my life,” Stearns said last October when he stepped down as the Brewers’ president of baseball operations. “In what capacity, I think remains to be seen. I think that could be anything from being a fan — a really passionate fan — to one day working again in a senior leadership position. I’m not really going to close any doors.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Stearns takes over a team that opened the season with a record $355 million payroll and became a huge disappointment. The Mets began Tuesday a season-worst 13 games under .500 at 65-78 and were eliminated from the NL East race on Sept. 2. They were 10 games back in the wild-card chase with 19 to play and six teams ahead of them for the final berth.

Mets management gave up on the season ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, jettisoning star pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander along with closer David Robertson, outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham, and reliever Dominic Leone.

Advertisement

Mariners’ Gonzalez 30/30

Randal Grichuk drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning, and the Angels beat the Mariners, 8-5, on Monday night in Seattle.

Brandon Drury gave the Angels a 5-3 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the 10th before Julio Rodríguez tied it again with a two-run shot in the bottom half of the inning. It gave Rodríguez 30 homers to go with 36 stolen bases, making him the second player in franchise history to join the 30/30 club behind Alex Rodriguez.

Rodríguez is also just the fourth player in MLB history to join the 30/30 club at age 22 or younger. He finished the night with four hits.

Soto rallies Padres

Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, and the visiting Padres rallied from an early five-run deficit for an 11-8 victory over the Dodgers late Monday night. Manny Machado homered twice for the Padres, who beat their playoff-bound rivals for only the third time in 11 meetings this season. San Diego still had to survive a perilous bottom of the ninth for closer Josh Hader, who got Chris Taylor on a weak liner to shortstop with the bases loaded to end it . . . In San Francisco, LaMonte Wade Jr. blooped a single in front of sliding center fielder Myles Straw in the 10th inning to drive in Blake Sabol with the winning run, and the Giants rallied past the Guardians, 5-4, late Monday night. The victory kept the Giants just 1½ games behind Arizona for the third NL wild card. San Francisco has won four straight following a six-game slide. Cleveland dropped its third in a row and remained 7½ games back of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.