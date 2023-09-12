EMass field hockey: With 7 goals in three games, Norwood’s Shea Larkee headlines Players of the Week

Caroline Andrade, Watertown — In the third win of the season for the second-ranked Raiders, a 7-0 shutout of Belmont on Monday, the junior netted three goals.

Raena Crandall, Franklin — In the season opener for the fourth-ranked Panthers, the junior tallied four goals and an assist in a 7-0 Hockomock win over Oliver Ames.

Shea Larkee, Norwood — With seven goals in three games, the junior and the 18th-ranked Mustangs are off to a powerful start.