scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

EMass field hockey: With 7 goals in three games, Norwood’s Shea Larkee headlines Players of the Week

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated September 12, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Watertown's Caroline Andrade (28) opened her season with a trio of goals in a win over Belmont to earn Player of the Week honors.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Caroline Andrade, Watertown — In the third win of the season for the second-ranked Raiders, a 7-0 shutout of Belmont on Monday, the junior netted three goals.

Raena Crandall, Franklin — In the season opener for the fourth-ranked Panthers, the junior tallied four goals and an assist in a 7-0 Hockomock win over Oliver Ames.

Shea Larkee, Norwood — With seven goals in three games, the junior and the 18th-ranked Mustangs are off to a powerful start.

Autumn Mathews, Reading — The senior propelled the No. 19 Rockets with a hat trick in their 7-0 victory over Melrose on Monday night.

Advertisement

Lily Schmalz, Needham — The senior dodged Monday’s raindrops and defenders, scoring three times in the No. 20 Rockets’ 6-0 Bay State League shutout of Weymouth.

Haylen Wilson, Hingham — In a weather-shortened contest on Monday, the junior scored three goals and added two assists for the No. 16 Harborwomen in a 6-1 Patriot League win over Silver Lake.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

Boston Globe Today