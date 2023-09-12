EMass field hockey: With 7 goals in three games, Norwood’s Shea Larkee headlines Players of the Week

Caroline Andrade, Watertown — In the third win of the season for the second-ranked Raiders, a 7-0 shutout of Belmont on Monday, the junior netted three goals.
Raena Crandall, Franklin — In the season opener for the fourth-ranked Panthers, the junior tallied four goals and an assist in a 7-0 Hockomock win over Oliver Ames.
Shea Larkee, Norwood — With seven goals in three games, the junior and the 18th-ranked Mustangs are off to a powerful start.
Autumn Mathews, Reading — The senior propelled the No. 19 Rockets with a hat trick in their 7-0 victory over Melrose on Monday night.
Lily Schmalz, Needham — The senior dodged Monday’s raindrops and defenders, scoring three times in the No. 20 Rockets’ 6-0 Bay State League shutout of Weymouth.
Haylen Wilson, Hingham — In a weather-shortened contest on Monday, the junior scored three goals and added two assists for the No. 16 Harborwomen in a 6-1 Patriot League win over Silver Lake.
