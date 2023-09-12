Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies two weeks after being injured in construction accident

Williams was injured at a construction site in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, and removed from life support on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The newspaper quoted the mother of Williams’s 8-year-old daughter as saying he was partially paralyzed in the accident.

Williams, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010-14, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, agent Hadley Engelhard said.

Former NFL receiver Mike Williams , who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago and later put on a ventilator, died Tuesday, his agent said. He was 36.

“We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with very heavy hearts,” the Bucs said in a statement. “We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy.”

Williams was a fourth-round draft pick of the Bucs in 2010 following a standout college career at Syracuse. He had 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie and started 52 of the 54 games he appeared in over four seasons with Tampa Bay.

The native of Buffalo was traded to his hometown team in 2014. He played nine games, finishing with eight catches for 142 yards and one TD in his lone season with the Bills.

Seahawks add depth, protection on offensive line by signing veteran Jason Peters

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters with the team having concerns about the health of both of their starting tackles.

The signing was announced by Peters’ representatives and is expected to be an addition to the practice squad for now. Peters is protection for Seattle in case injuries suffered by left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas end up being long term. Cross has a sprained toe and Lucas is dealing with soreness in his knee both suffered in Seattle’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 41-year-old Peters is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but most of his accolades came nearly a decade ago with Philadelphia. Peters appeared in 10 games and made one start last season for Dallas and the prior season started 15 games for Chicago.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team was bringing Peters in for a visit but didn’t want to comment further.

Steelers DT Cam Heyward, WR Dionate Johnson out for extended time with injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to find a way forward without defensive tackle Cam Heyward and wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Both are expected to miss several weeks after going down with injuries in a lopsided 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Heyward, a 13-year veteran, will have surgery for a groin injury and is out indefinitely. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not put a timeline on Heyward’s absence, saying he’d have a better idea after the surgery.

With Heyward out, Pittsburgh will turn to younger players such as DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk and rookie Keeanu Benton when the Steelers host Cleveland (1-0) next Monday night.

“Losing Cam is significant but that’s what team is about,” Tomlin said. “Replacing Cam is not a one-man job, it’s a multiple-man job and it’s a coach’s job because it changes schematics when you lose a (capable) player.”

Johnson, the team’s leading receiver each of the past three years, is also expected to miss at least one game with a right hamstring injury. Tomlin said the team is still waiting for the results of an MRI scan before making an estimation on how long they will be without the five-year veteran.

Allen Robinson, acquired by the Steelers in a trade during the offseason, figures to take on a larger role after catching five passes for 64 yards against the 49ers.

“He’s a steady presence,” Tomlin said of Robinson. “He’s a professional, he’s highly competitive.”