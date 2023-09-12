In his NFL debut, Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte had one misstep stand out

As his momentum carried him toward the sideline, Boutte couldn’t plant his back foot where it needed to be. He was ruled out of bounds.

But the rules are different. In college, a player needs one foot inbounds; in the NFL, a player needs both feet in.

The incomplete pass that ended the Patriots’ comeback bid on fourth and 11 with 29 seconds to go Sunday would have counted as a catch for Kayshon Boutte last year, when he was playing college football at LSU.

“It’s something you need to work on when you get to this league,” Patriots receivers coach Troy Brown said. “Obviously the fundamentals that you teach in the pros are a little bit different when it comes down to that kind of stuff.”

It was the first NFL game for Boutte and fellow rookie receiver Demario Douglas. Their lack of experience showed, but overall both had a positive start, according to Patriots receivers coach Ross Douglas.

Boutte posted a picture of the last-minute play on Instagram, acknowledging his miscue.

“You live and you learn, it’s part of the game but it happens,” Boutte wrote in his caption. “Only up from here.”

Ross Douglas said that getting both feet down is a skill that will be emphasized in practice.

“We just have to continue to drill that, we have to continue to remind him, and emphasize it,” said the coach. “It just gets better with time, reps, and experience.

“Kayshon has that experience of ‘OK, I might have caught the ball but I didn’t get my two feet down, so it doesn’t count.’ So, that experience will heighten his awareness to when [he is] on the sideline there are certain techniques.”

The matchup game

JuJu Smith-Schuster played only 43 of 80 offensive snaps (54 percent) in his first action with the Patriots. That was fewer snaps than Boutte and Kendrick Bourne played.

Brown said that Smith-Schuster’s reps were based on matchups.

“It was just whatever packages we have in the game,” Brown said. “Those are the players that we put out there on the field in those certain packages and those are the guys that are going to run those plays.

“That’s just the way it worked out during the game. There’s no set rep count for anybody when we go into the game. It’s all how the game plays out.”

Smith-Schuster’s snap count may have raised some eyebrows. He has been touted as a versatile, experienced receiver who can thrive in a number of situations and might even emerge as a No. 1.

Earlier this month, Smith-Schuster addressed a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that his knee was “a mess” and a “ticking time bomb.” The receiver disagreed, stating that his knee “feels stronger every day.”

Conditioning isn’t the issue, coach Bill Belichick told reporters Monday.

“I think he and the team are in good condition,” Belichick said.

Ross Douglas echoed Brown’s comments about the decisions being matchup-based.

“We just did what we thought was best to be able to move the ball and score points,” Douglas said. “JuJu was in there a whole lot and he’ll continue to be there a lot and he’ll continue to get better.”

First impressions

The Patriots trusted Mac Jones to throw the ball 54 times during his first game with Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

He completed 35 attempts (65 percent) and threw for three touchdowns against one early interception that Darius Slay ran back 70 yards for a touchdown.

So what did O’Brien take away from the performance?

“Mac is a really good decision-maker, very smart, very prepared,” O’Brien said. “He goes into every practice, every game, whether it was preseason or this first game, very prepared with the information he’s received. He studies hard, he studies a lot on his own, he studies with us.

“He’s very regimented in the way he goes about his process getting ready for each day, each week. I think that always leads to improvement and good decision-making.”

Jones said after the game that he let the team down because he wasn’t able to produce a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. O’Brien said he empathizes with Jones.

“We all have to do a better job,” O’Brien said. “Whether you’re the offensive coordinator, quarterback, running back, or you’re the right guard, center, tackle, it doesn’t matter when you lose a football game, and I think that’s one of the really good things about this football team as we sit here today. This is a team that’s very together.”

Ratings are high

The Patriots couldn’t quite pull off a comeback victory after spotting the Eagles a 16-0 lead, falling, 25-20.

But the game provided a big win for CBS and its local affiliate. The game got a 30 rating and 66 share on Channel 4 in the Boston market, per Nielsen Media and CBS, strong numbers that confirm how much anticipation there was for the start of the NFL season.

On a national scale, the 4:25 p.m. “national game” window on CBS — which for most of the country was Patriots-Eagles — averaged 21.35 million viewers, up 28 percent from the same window on the opening Sunday last year.

Chad Finn of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.