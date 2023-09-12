Indecent assault charge against Rodman Arena owner Rob Barletta dropped; SafeSport status remains uncertain

A Norfolk County assistant district attorney told the court the prosecution was unable to proceed because the alleged assault victim declined to testify. The prosecutor asked Judge Julieann Hernon to continue the case on lesser charges related to the other alleged victim until May 2024 because the woman will be out of the state until then, but Hernon denied the request, and all the charges were dropped.

More than two years after Walpole police alleged that Robert Barletta, owner of Rodman Arena and one of the state’s largest youth hockey organizations, supplied liquor to two of his underage female coaches and indecently assaulted one of them, a judge in Wrentham District Court dismissed the charges Tuesday as Barletta was scheduled to stand trial.

Barletta, 53, has been banned from his arena and prohibited from participating in his RB Hockey School and other youth hockey businesses governed by USA Hockey since the US Center for SafeSport declared him ineligible in October 2021 because of the criminal charges.

“It’s been a long and difficult ordeal, but there’s no question that the right thing happened,” said Barletta’s attorney, Conrad Bletzer.

Barletta, through Bletzer, declined to comment.

With his record clear, Barletta can now ask SafeSport for a hearing to remove him from the ineligible list. He declined an opportunity in 2021 to appear at a SafeSport hearing to defend himself, choosing to wait until the criminal case was resolved.

SafeSport spokesman Dan Hill would not comment specifically on Barletta’s case.

“We will look into the status, and because the Center has a different burden of proof [preponderance of evidence], it doesn’t rely exclusively on criminal proceedings,” Hill said by email. “In other instances when this has occurred, the Center took up the matter and took independent action. It is something our team will examine.”

The case drew greater attention in 2022 when the Globe reported that Barletta, despite being declared ineligible by SafeSport, was continuing to operate Rodman Arena and coach children at his many summer hockey camps. Under federal law, the governing bodies of Olympic sports organizations — in this case USA Hockey and its state affiliate, Massachusetts Hockey — were responsible for enforcing SafeSport’s sanctions.

It wasn’t until the Globe asked why Barletta was continuing to coach that the two governing bodies moved to ensure he was no longer involved in the hockey business while the charges were pending.

Barletta had previously prevailed in court on unrelated charges. In 2020, he was charged with assault and battery on a household member — another of his former female coaches, a 29-year-old woman he had dated for nearly two years before she ended the relationship, according to a police report. That charge was dismissed, as was a charge in 2014 that Barletta punched and kicked in the head a man who lay bloodied on the ground in a bar fight.

In the most recent case, the two underage female coaches had been staying in Barletta’s Walpole home for the summer and working at his hockey camp while his children were away and he was separated from his wife.

According to a police report, the women said Barletta, who appeared intoxicated, gave them shots of liquor and mixed drinks late one August night in 2021. Police alleged that he then forced one of the women, who was 20 at the time, onto his bed, where he straddled her and began kissing her neck, while she repeatedly objected, according to the report.

Advertisement

“I thought I was going to be raped,” she was quoted as telling a police officer.

Police initially charged Barletta with assault to rape, but the charge was dropped in December 2021, and the felony count of indecent assault and battery went forward. Also dropped Tuesday was a misdemeanor count of accosting or annoying another person and two misdemeanor counts of providing liquor to a person under 21.

Earlier in 2021, Barletta had received praise for helping former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, former Patriot Patrick Chung, and others raise money for A.J. Quetta, a former Walpole Express player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury while competing for Bishop Feehan High School.

Records show Barletta bought the Rodman Arena property in 2013. He had previously served as the rink’s general manager. The property’s value is assessed at $5.3 million.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.