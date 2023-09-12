The Lynnfield field hockey team shares a unique bond, and it was put to the test when tragedy struck one of its own

The Pioneers spend just as much time bonding off the turf as they do on the turf, whether end coaching youth players in town or hosting car wash fundraisers for the varsity program.

To the field hockey team at Lynnfield High School, community is everything.

Lynnfield's Maddie Sieve has felt the support of her closeknit team this season after losing her mother to cancer in December.

Each October, Lynnfield swaps its blue and gold uniforms for pink in support of breast cancer research and holds a “Play for the Cure” night that features food, music, decorated pumpkins, raffles, and more. This year’s “Play for the Cure” game is scheduled for Oct. 4 against Marblehead.

“It’s something about being in a small high school and in a smaller community — they want to do these things,” said Lynnfield coach Samantha Pindara, whose squad is 1-2 in the highly-competitive Cape Ann League after Monday’s 2-1 setback at Essex Tech. “They want to take care of each other and promote each other.”

When Pindara was hired four years ago, she took note of the team’s emphasis on community involvement.

“It’s just part of their routine, which is pretty special,” Pindara said.

Supporting the community is a key tenet; so too is players unfailingly rallying around each other.

Lynnfield coach Samantha Pandora noticed the team's strong sense of community when she took over four years ago. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

On Sunday, the Pioneers participated in a 5K fundraiser in honor of Sharla Sieve, the mother of senior captain Maddie Sieve, who died of Stage 4 metastatic colorectal cancer in December.

The walk, following the route of Sharla’s daily morning strolls, benefitted the See the Good Foundation, which was founded by the Sieve family and family friend Jenna Conklin in Sharla’s memory and named for her favorite phrase.

“[My mom] was always telling me, ‘Maddie, you have to see the good in things,’” the senior defender said. “So now, it’s just a motto I carry with me, and I know a lot of people carry it with them.”

The 5K, set to become an annual event, benefits several initiatives that were close to Sharla’s heart, including scholarships for seniors at Lynnfield schools, tennis-related town activities, and the Sharla Sieve Liver Pump Fund at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Melissa Caprio attended elementary school with two of her fellow Lynnfield co-captains. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Shortly after Sharla’s death, the Pioneers filled a poster with messages of love and support, which Maddie now keeps in her closet and reads every morning. At the beginning of this season, the team tie-dyed orange practice T-shirts together to match the See the Good Foundation’s logo.

“I still have my days, and I still struggle, but they have shown me every day that they will always be there for me, and it means so much,” Maddie said. “I can’t even put into words how amazing and loving this team is.”

For many of the players, that commitment to loyalty and support has developed over the last decade. Eleven of the 18 Pioneers are seniors, many of whom have played together since middle school, and in some cases, known each other for even longer. Sieve and fellow co-captains Maddie Mastrangelo and Melissa Caprio attended elementary school together.

“Since we’ve known each other for so long, we know the way each other thinks, and we know how to work out our issues,” said Mastrangelo, a defender. “We know how to talk and who should handle what.”

The Pioneers begin every season by signing up to host a pasta party at each of their houses, providing the team with an opportunity to connect off the field.

“We try to have them before all of our home games,” said Caprio, a midfielder. “They get us hyped for the next day, and it’s a chance for us to talk to each other in a non-field hockey environment and bond and be together.”

Between pasta parties, games, post-practice meals, and constant communication throughout the school day, the Pioneers are in touch “every second of every day,” Sieve said. As they head into the seniors’ final season, they are soaking up every opportunity to be together and offering further support to their community by planning more youth clinics, town-wide fundraisers, and more.

“It’s a special group — a group that wants to learn and wants to be better,” Pindara said. “And as a coach, there’s not much more you can ask for than that.”

Corner hits

▪ Wet weather and severe storms have upended schedules for a number of teams. Several have called games after three quarters, which allows the game to count as completed. But when Saturday’s North Andover and Tewksbury’s Merrimack Valley Conference matchup was called after three quarters, with the Scarlet Knights earning the 3-1 win, they decided they weren’t done playing.

“The game didn’t end on the field,” North Andover posted on X, formerly Twitter. “When forced to shelter, we played inside too.”

Using Tewksbury’s gym, the two teams continued to play, looking for any way to get more experience early in the season.

▪ Hingham has emerged early as a team to watch on the South Shore. After defeating Dover-Sherborn and Monomoy in the preseason, the Harborwomen defeated Plymouth North, 9-0, and topped Silver Lake, 6-1, on Monday. Their weekend test against Sandwich, last year’s Division 3 runner-up, was postponed after over an hour of lightning delays.

▪ Because low turnout, Bourne is no longer fielding a team, opting for a co-op with host Wareham.

Games to watch

Wednesday, Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m. — The No. 9 Clippers look unstoppable, but face off against Cape Ann League foe Ipswich, who made it to last fall’s Division 4 title game.

Wednesday, Norwood at Westwood, 4 p.m. — The No. 18 Mustangs face off against the Wolverines, who are just outside the top 20, in a border battle of two undefeated teams.

Wednesday, Chelmsford at Methuen, 6 p.m. — No. 12 Chelmsford is considered one of the Merrimack Valley Conference’s teams to beat, but the Rangers have good energy and a solid core looking to unseat them.

Thursday, Bishop Feehan at Uxbridge, 6 p.m. — Bishop Feehan aims to make a deep playoff run, and this nonleague test against defending two-time Division 3 state champion Uxbridge will be revealing.

Monday, Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m. — It’s Monday Night Field Hockey as defending the defending Division 1 champion and third-ranked Golden Warriors match up against the Raiders, a team with a lot of returning talent.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her @juliacyohe.