Matt Olson ties Braves’ single-season home run record with No. 51

By Associated PressUpdated September 12, 2023, 16 minutes ago
Matt Olson rounded the bases after hitting his 51st home run of the season.Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

PHILADELPHIA — Matt Olson has tied the Braves’ single-season home run record with 51, matching Andruw Jones’s mark with a solo shot against the Phillies on Tuesday night.

Olson hit the first pitch he saw from starter Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning into the left-field seats. The fan who caught the ball threw it back onto the field. Olson hit two homers a night earlier against the Phillies, and the milestone 50th had to be retrieved from a fan.

Jones hit 51 homers in 2005.

“way to go @mattolson21 proud of you keep it going 60?” Jones wrote on social media.

Olson’s homer tied the game, 1-1. Atlanta needed to win Tuesday and Wednesday to clinch the National League East in Philadelphia. The Braves are already guaranteed a playoff spot.

Olson has 128 RBIs this season. He never hit more than 39 homers in a season before this year.

Jones and Olson are the only Braves to hit 50 home runs in a season.

