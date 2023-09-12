Matt Olson ties Braves’ single-season home run record with No. 51

Olson hit the first pitch he saw from starter Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning into the left-field seats. The fan who caught the ball threw it back onto the field. Olson hit two homers a night earlier against the Phillies, and the milestone 50th had to be retrieved from a fan.

PHILADELPHIA — Matt Olson has tied the Braves’ single-season home run record with 51, matching Andruw Jones’s mark with a solo shot against the Phillies on Tuesday night.

“way to go @mattolson21 proud of you keep it going 60?” Jones wrote on social media.

Advertisement

Olson’s homer tied the game, 1-1. Atlanta needed to win Tuesday and Wednesday to clinch the National League East in Philadelphia. The Braves are already guaranteed a playoff spot.

Olson has 128 RBIs this season. He never hit more than 39 homers in a season before this year.

Jones and Olson are the only Braves to hit 50 home runs in a season.