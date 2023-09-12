Patriots Mailbag: With one game in the books, there is a lot to unpack

What are your thoughts on our offensive line? They held up well against a good Eagles rush but we couldn’t make any push in the run game.

Welcome back to the Patriots Mailbag. This week features lots of questions about the Week 1 performance, including the state of the offensive line, the rookies, and some thoughts about the personnel decisions down the stretch against the Eagles. Let’s get to it.

— Joshua Levine, via Twitter

Loved the work of the offensive line. Tough, stout, and kept Mac Jones clean for three-plus quarters. (Some of that was because of Mac’s pocket awareness keeping plays alive, but the line should get its share of kudos, at least when it came to pass protection.)

As for the run game, Joshua, you make an excellent point. My viewpoint is that it came down to three things: 1. the strength of the Philadelphia defensive front overpowering the middle; 2. I’m willing to bet that Rhamondre Stevenson wasn’t quite at 100 percent, while Ezekiel Elliott was a little shaken by his early fumble; and 3. the fact that the Patriots were trailing much of the day, which meant they were more inclined to do a little more throwing than running in hopes of getting back into the game. Would love to see more of it moving forward, though.

Assessment of the Patriots’ rookie class and its showing in Week 1?

— Eric Johnson, via Twitter

Excellent, other than Kayshon Boutte’s inability to get both feet down at the end of the game. But that feels like a nitpick, to be honest. Boutte, Christian Gonzalez, Keion White, Demario Douglas, Marte Mapu, Atonio Mafi, Sidy Sow, Chad Ryland, and Bryce Baringer all performed really well.

I was particularly impressed by Gonzalez’s physicality; my biggest concern with his relatively light frame was that he could get overwhelmed physically. But that wasn’t an issue.

It’s very early in their careers, and they all need to build on the day going forward. But all in all, I can’t imagine a better way for them to debut.

Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu info is my biggest question/concern right now.

— Dan Kelley, via Twitter

Dan, at this point in the week, it’s tough to tell. (We’ll know a lot more when the first injury report of the week is released Wednesday.) I can tell you my sources indicate Strange is really starting to trend in the right direction, and has more of a chance of playing Sunday against the Dolphins than Onwenu.

That’s not to say Onwenu won’t be able to go, just that I know more people close to Strange who are continuing to preach optimism about his availability.

Bottom line? The fact that neither went on PUP is a good sign that they’ll be out there within the next week or two.

Where was White in the second half? He was so impressive early.

— Ron Tache, via Twitter

Dynamite question, Ron. Honestly, I’m not sure. I’ve asked a few sources about it, and they don’t have an answer either. My best guess is that it was the opener, and the Patriots were looking to rotate to keep guys fresh. But I’ll keep working on that this week.

Wondering about the kicking decisions, especially the fourth and 3. Is it possible that Bill Belichick the coach did not trust the decision of Bill Belichick the GM to go with a rookie kicker? If Nick Folk were still on the team, would he have kicked?

— Rob M., via Twitter

Rob, that’s a great question, one that I haven’t heard asked yet this week. My first thought is the score and situation had more to do with it than the kicker. The fourth-and-3 decision came when the Patriots were down, 22-14; if they were up by 4 or 5, they would have kicked regardless of who was on the sideline.

In the context of this conversation, it’s worth noting that Ryland was connecting from 40-plus in warmups. The Patriots were at the 17, which would have made it a 34-yard attempt. If it were a little deeper and the game were a little closer, then it would have made the decision that much more interesting. But it’s certainly food for thought.

What major adjustments can the Patriots make on offense heading into Week 2 against the Dolphins?

— Ken Matias, via Twitter

Ken, they will make the usual game-to-game personnel changes, but I don’t think they necessarily need to do a lot of overhauling on offense. One thing that you could see more of is JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second half, as opposed to bigger offensive line sets. (Likely a protection issue against that fearsome Philadelphia pass rush.)

Two things worth keeping an eye on, and they both come down to health:

1. The availability of guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu. You’d love to have those guys back in the lineup. If they are good to go, I’d expect the Patriots to shuffle them into the lineup at the expense of the rookies who played against the Eagles.

2. If DeVante Parker is cleared, I’d expect him to get snaps at the expense of Boutte. There are differences in their games, but from a big-picture perspective, that would seem to be the move at wide receiver that would make the most sense.

How different will it be for the Patriots to defend against Tua vs Jalen Hurts? On paper it looks awfully similar. Can they pull it off?

— Coach, via Twitter

Biggest difference there, Coach, is the fact that Tua Tagovailoa is a lefty and he’s faced a Belichick defense more. Greater familiarity, so you’re less likely to surprise him. Hurts was a little uncomfortable at times in the second half because he was surprised a bit; you’re probably not going to do that to Tua at this point.

I also wonder how much of Tua’s success against the Patriots is due to the fact that he’s a lefty. While it doesn’t sound like a big thing, I’ve asked a few New England defensive players, and they have all said the game plan has to change because you are facing a lefty who can really throw. You have to flip your coverage and rush plans when you are facing a lefthander as opposed to a righty, and that can stump some guys.

Who is the Patriots’ best receiver?

— Bob Hyldburg, via Twitter

Best receiver? I’d go with Kendrick Bourne. After a big summer, he’s shown he’s capable in the intermediate and long games, and Mac Jones clearly trusts him in the big moments. Tight end Hunter Henry is still Jones’s favorite overall target, though.

Henry is the guy who is most inclined to see the ball in the biggest moments — and after that one-handed fourth-down grab, he’s earned that right. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Henry get an extension soon.

Is there any correlation between teams that played their first-string players in preseason games and Week 1 victories?

— FoodyGuy, via Twitter

Interesting question. I’d have to dive into the numbers over the next few days. Short answer? There’s so much uncertainty heading into Week 1 — and so few teams are giving quality reps to the starters in the preseason — I’m not sure there’s a correlation.

I do think that teams are continuing to take a hard look at how they are handling the workload for everyone in the preseason. (For what it’s worth, one of the Philly reporters I talked to said the Eagles didn’t do much actual tackling work in the preseason, and they believed that may have impacted the defensive performance in the opener.)

It’s also worth noting that while there’s real value in joint practices vs. preseason games, owners aren’t crazy about moving to more joint practices because they can’t find a way to make money off those.

Ultimately, I think it’s a work in progress for each team to consider moving forward.

Is Mac seeing the field better, and is he more comfortable with this offense? Seems like he is finding the open man under duress.

— Mike Sullivan, via Twitter

Yes. Jones’s pocket awareness has improved since last year. Part of it is out of necessity, as the patchwork offensive line this summer forced him to get comfortable while moving in the pocket. But his ability to step into balls and understand the ideal time to get rid of passes is really good.

So much of it is about timing and trust with receivers and blockers. (His ability to know when to get the ball out is so much better than Bailey Zappe’s.) It’s only one game, but there’s no doubt he feels more comfortable in the offense this year as opposed to last season.

With what positions do you expect the Patriots to fill their two open practice squad spots?

— Miguel Benzan, via Twitter

Miguel! If a player they have coveted for a while becomes available — regardless of position — they’re going to pounce. If there’s an intriguing prospect on the market who hasn’t necessarily fulfilled expectations (also regardless of position), I’d also expect them to at least bring him in for a workout to see if they could “unlock” him and his skill set. Jalen Reagor is a great example.

If you want specifics, however, they would be more inclined to look where they need a little more depth. Running back and cornerback are two areas I think they might target specifically.

With the injury to Aaron Rodgers, you have to feel better about the Patriots’ chances in the AFC East, right?

— Charlie, via e-mail

Certainly. Because of their defense, the Jets are going to be a tough out at home for the Patriots in a couple of weeks, but the injury really shifts the balance of power in the division. And we haven’t even talked about the Bills going 0-1 out of the gate.

For me, that Jets opener had the same sort of feel that the Patriots and Tom Brady had in 2008: Lots of Super Bowl expectations, buzz around the quarterback, only to see things fizzle out after a first-half injury to the star quarterback.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.