Max Scherzer exits start because of triceps spasm, but Rangers beat Blue Jays

TORONTO — Max Scherzer pitched 5⅓ shutout innings before leaving because of a right triceps spasm, and the Rangers beat the Blue Jays, 6-3, to leapfrog Toronto in the AL wild-card race.

Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer, and Corey Seager had three hits, drove in a run, and scored twice as the Rangers (80-64) won their fourth straight.