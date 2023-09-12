Max Scherzer exits start because of triceps spasm, but Rangers beat Blue Jays

TORONTO — Max Scherzer pitched 5⅓ shutout innings before leaving because of a right triceps spasm, and the Rangers beat the Blue Jays, 6-3, to leapfrog Toronto in the AL wild-card race.
Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer, and Corey Seager had three hits, drove in a run, and scored twice as the Rangers (80-64) won their fourth straight.
Scherzer (13-6) snapped a four-start winless streak. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out two. He threw 73 pitches, 49 for strikes.
Manager Bruce Bochy and the trainer came to the mound in the sixth after Scherzer felt discomfort on his first pitch to Bo Bichette. Following a brief discussion, a frustrated-looking Scherzer walked off the field and was replaced by righthander José Leclerc.
