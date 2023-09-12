scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Yankees 3, Red Sox 2

Red Sox’ rally fizzles in ninth as Yankees win first game of doubleheader

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated September 12, 2023, 15 minutes ago
The Yankees' D.J. LeMahieu (background) heads home with a run in the sixth inning, to the dismay of Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox fell to the Yankees, 3-2, Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park.

Yankees closer Clay Holmes relinquished three consecutive one-out walks in the ninth inning to bring up Alex Verdugo, who swung at the first pitch he saw, grounding out into a game-ending double play.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta cruised through five scoreless frames. But in the sixth, with his club up, 2-0, the righthander coughed up the lead.

Pivetta opened the inning with a hit batsman and a single, getting the Yankees back to the top of their order. D.J. LeMahieu then thumped an RBI double to left field, making it 2-1.

Pivetta induced an Aaron Judge fly to right for the first out, but with the infield drawn in, Gleyber Torres poked a ground single to right, scoring the tying and go-ahead runs.

Pivetta struck out 10 in 5⅓ innings.

Rafael Devers delivered a solo homer in the fourth, his 30th of the season, becoming the third Red Sox player (after Ted Williams and Jim Rice) with three 30-homer seasons by his age-26 season.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.

