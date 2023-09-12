Red Sox’ rally fizzles in ninth as Yankees win first game of doubleheader

The Red Sox fell to the Yankees, 3-2, Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park.

Yankees closer Clay Holmes relinquished three consecutive one-out walks in the ninth inning to bring up Alex Verdugo, who swung at the first pitch he saw, grounding out into a game-ending double play.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta cruised through five scoreless frames. But in the sixth, with his club up, 2-0, the righthander coughed up the lead.