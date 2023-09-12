Red Sox’ rally fizzles in ninth as Yankees win first game of doubleheader

The Red Sox fell to the Yankees, 3-2, Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park.
Yankees closer Clay Holmes relinquished three consecutive one-out walks in the ninth inning to bring up Alex Verdugo, who swung at the first pitch he saw, grounding out into a game-ending double play.
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta cruised through five scoreless frames. But in the sixth, with his club up, 2-0, the righthander coughed up the lead.
Pivetta opened the inning with a hit batsman and a single, getting the Yankees back to the top of their order. D.J. LeMahieu then thumped an RBI double to left field, making it 2-1.
Pivetta induced an Aaron Judge fly to right for the first out, but with the infield drawn in, Gleyber Torres poked a ground single to right, scoring the tying and go-ahead runs.
Pivetta struck out 10 in 5⅓ innings.
Rafael Devers delivered a solo homer in the fourth, his 30th of the season, becoming the third Red Sox player (after Ted Williams and Jim Rice) with three 30-homer seasons by his age-26 season.
