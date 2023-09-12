Games 144 and 145: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nick Pivetta will start the matinee for the Red Sox, while the Yankees will counter with Randy Vásquez. For the second game, the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford to the mound. For the Yankees, Carlos Rodón will face the Sox for the first time since 2021.

Rain forced Monday night’s series opener between the Red Sox and the Yankees to be postponed , resulting in a day-night doubleheader between the division rivals on Tuesday.

Lineups

YANKEES (71-72): TBA

Pitching: Game 1: RHP Randy Vásquez (2-2, 2.36 ERA); Game 2: LHP Carlos Rodón (2-5, 6.60)

RED SOX (73-70): TBA

Pitching: Game 1: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.54 ERA); Game 2: RHP Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.36 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: Game 1: Amazon, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7. Game 2: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7.

Yankees vs. Pivetta: Jake Bauers 0-2, Oswaldo Cabrera 1-2, Kyle Higashioka 2-6, Aaron Judge 5-15, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3-15, DJ LeMahieu 4-20, Giancarlo Stanton 10-28, Gleyber Torres 3-14, Anthony Volpe 0-4.

Yankees vs. Crawford: Kyle Higashioka 1-2, Aaron Judge 2-9, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-7, DJ LeMahieu 0-6, Ben Rortvedt 0-2, Giancarlo Stanton 2-6, Gleyber Torres 1-8, Anthony Volpe 0-2

Red Sox vs. Vásquez: Has not faced any Boston batters

Red Sox vs. Rodón: Turner 2-12, Urias 4-8, Refsnyder 2-4, Duvall 0-3, McGuire 1-2.

Stat of the day: In four relief outings against the Yankees this season, Pivetta has surrendered just two runs over 9⅔ innings.

Notes: Pivetta is 1-3 with a 7.23 ERA in 12 career outings (seven starts) against the Yankees. Five of those starts came last season with a 9.51 ERA… The Red Sox are 57-3 when leading after 6 innings, an MLB-best .950 winning percentage. … They have homered in 26 of their last 28 games and in 34 of their 37 games since the start of August, and have hit 35 home runs in their last 23 games. … Crawford is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA in his career against the Yankees. He’s made five appearances against the Yankees (three starts) and has 19 strikeouts in 19 innings. … Rodon (2-5, 6.60) has a 1-3 record and 3.60 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox. … The Red Sox are 21-18 against division opponents this year, including 11-9 at home. Including the series with the Yankees, 13 of the Sox’ 19 remaining games are against AL East opponents (six at home).

