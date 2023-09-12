Revolution trade the practice field for the meeting room as they try to regroup

“We didn’t have training today as we had a bunch of meetings this morning, internal meetings between the players, coaches, and management,” Williams said during a Zoom call. “And with the length of the meetings and what was discussed, we decided, as a group collectively, that we wouldn’t have training today and we’ll be out tomorrow.”

FOXBOROUGH — It was not quite business as usual for the Revolution Tuesday, the team’s first planned practice since sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena announced his resignation Saturday. In fact, the team never took the field, as interim coach Richie Williams called off practice at about 11:30 a.m., nearly an hour after its scheduled start.

Advertisement

While most of the team met Tuesday morning, auxiliary staff set up fields and killed time with a game of rondo, goalkeeper coach Kevin Hitchcock set up a drill, and assistant coaches Shalrie Joseph and Dave van den Bergh waited on the edge of the field.

Finally, a message arrived calling off the session.

Arena, who was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer in July, decided to resign before the Revolution’s 1-1 tie at Minnesota Saturday, but the announcement was not made until after the game. Williams has coached the team the last six games in place of Arena, who was suspended because of “insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

The Revolution (13-5-9, 48 points) visit the Colorado Rapids Saturday.

“We had these meetings because we’ve had a lot going on, as you guys can imagine, over the last six weeks and, obviously, with the announcement on Saturday,” Williams said. “So, it was basically the first time we’ve been back together since the game on Saturday night.

“So again, we felt it was best to collectively come together and meet as coaches and players and management, and discuss things that needed to be discussed, and then we move forward.”

Advertisement

Asked about Arena, Williams replied: “Look, I wish I could say more, but again, I’m going to have to refer you to the league on anything regarding the investigation.”

The Globe has asked Major League Soccer to provide a copy of the investigation’s findings. Law firm Proskauer Rose conducted the investigation.

While controversy still hangs over the team, Williams said the plans are to continue on the tactical path set out by Arena. Williams, 53, and assistant coach Clint Peay, 49, competed for Arena at the collegiate and pro levels and with the US national team, and they have similar soccer philosophies.

Arena’s teams play an open, attacking style, with an emphasis on midfield possession and wing play. In four seasons under him, the Revolution qualified for the playoffs three times and set a league record with 73 points (2.17 per game) in 2021.

“We’ve done a lot of the same stuff over the last six weeks,” Williams said. “Of course, with anything you change, and even when Bruce was here and throughout the four years we were here, we didn’t always do everything exactly the same. Tactics change, the way you play changes in terms of personnel and whatnot.

“So, yeah, there’s always little changes and you change on purpose at times, then other times you just change it because it’s best for what you see moving forward. So, there’s always a little bit of change, and you just try not to make too much change at one time.

Advertisement

“We’ve gotten some positive results. We’re in second place in the East and we look forward to our upcoming seven matches, to continue to play well, get results and move into the playoffs, and our goal is always to get into the MLS Cup and win a championship.”

Williams acted as interim coach with the New York Red Bulls in 2006 and ‘09, and has worked as head coach of the US U-17 team and Loudoun United in the USL.

“My desire is to continue to be a coach moving forward,” he said. “Again, what I said earlier, I’m contracted currently with the New England Revolution. They’ve asked me to be the interim head coach from now until the end of the season, and that’s where my focus is right now.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.