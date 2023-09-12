Walpole and Watertown field hockey have stormed out to fast starts, rank 1-2 in Globe’s Top 20

It has been a tough weather start for a number of EMass field hockey programs, with heavy rainfall, thunder, and lightning delays and the resulting postponements. In games that have been played, No. 1 Walpole has maintained its top status in the Globe’s Top 20 with offensive dominance. The Porkers (3-0) have won three games by a 24-1 margin. Second-ranked Watertown isn’t far behind with its own blistering attack, and a 21-0 scoring differential. Andover (1-0) remains third. The Golden Warriors had a dominant shutout of North Andover to start their season, but have seen their last two games postponed. Franklin (1-0) moves up to the fourth spot thanks to a convincing 7-0 victory over Oliver Ames. Dover-Sherborn (1-0) rounds out the top five. Due to impressive wins to start the season, No. 16 Hingham (2-0), No. 18 Norwood (3-0), and No. 20 Needham (2-0) enter the poll for the first time this fall. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 field hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 12, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.