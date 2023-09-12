Yankees complete doubleheader sweep of Red Sox

The teams have identical 73-72 records, tied for last in the American League East, and continue the four-game series on Wednesday night.

The only highlight was Ceddanne Rafaela’s solo shot in the first.

In the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap, Rafaela parked a fastball inside and off the plate off the light tower in left field.

The home run was the first of Rafaela’s career, giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

“I was trying to see if I could get a fastball in, and I feel like I handled that one,” said Rafaela, who finished 2 for 5 with a double.

“Good swing,” said manager Alex Cora. “He’s a good at-bat. He’s a good athlete.”

Everything was downhill for the Red Sox from there in a game took 3 hours, 39 minutes.

Kutter Crawford, who has struggled to make it through the fifth inning all season, hit a wall again with two outs in the fifth.

Crawford relinquished a two-out walk to Everson Pereira, who then stole second. Estevan Florial, the next batter, dragged Crawford into a long battle, lining an RBI single to center and tying the game to end Crawford’s night.

“Good stuff,” said Cora. “But toward the end we need to get to five. That’s where we are right now and he just wasn’t able to finish it.”

The Yankees took a 2-1 lead in the sixth, but the Sox threatened in the seventh, sparked once again by Rafaela, who laced a leadoff double to right-center off reliever Zach McCallister.

The Yankees summoned lefthander Anthony Misiewicz to face Wilyer Abreu, who grounded out sharply to shortstop, advancing Rafaela to third. But Rafaela was left stranded. Justin Turner popped out and Triston Casas walked, bringing up Adam Duvall, who struck out, his fourth whiff of the evening.

“We were 0 for 19 with 10 strikeouts with runners in scoring position [in the two games],” Cora said. “If you don’t put the ball in play, that’s what happens. That was the difference between them and us today.”

The Sox’ rally in the ninth inning of the Game 1 fizzled, and they lost, 3-2.

Yankees closer Clay Holmes relinquished three consecutive one-out walks in the ninth inning to bring up Alex Verdugo, who swung at the first pitch he saw, grounding out into a game-ending double play.

Verdugo had dominated Holmes in his career, albeit in a small sample size, going 3 for 4 against the righthander.

“It’s not for me to second guess him or whatever because he’s been really good against him,” Cora said. “And that pitch was middle-middle.”

Sox starter Nick Pivetta cruised through five scoreless frames. But in the sixth, with his club up, 2-0, the righthander coughed up the lead.

Pivetta opened the inning with a hit batsman and a single, getting the Yankees back to the top of their order. D.J. LeMahieu then thumped an RBI double to left field, making it 2-1.

Pivetta induced an Aaron Judge fly to right for the first out, but with the infield drawn in, Gleyber Torres poked a ground single to right, scoring the tying and go-ahead runs.

“I hit the guy and just left some mistake pitches in the middle zone, and they really capitalize on those pitches that unfortunately didn’t go my way,” said Pivetta. “But [reliever Mauricio Llovera] did a good job coming in after me for 1⅔ innings, was tremendous. John [Schreiber]. Even the fight that guys gave with their ABs in the ninth inning was a really positive note to end the game.”

Though Pivetta faltered in the sixth, the righthander put together a positive outing, going 5⅓ innings, yielding just four hits while striking out 10.

“He was good,” said Cora. “There was just the hit by pitch and ball off the end of the bat for a double. And Gleyber just put the ball in play. They scored three but he didn’t get crushed.”

With James Paxton done for the season, Pivetta will remain in the rotation. Pivetta was moved to the bullpen in May, where he found his footing in high-leverage situations or as a bulk guy to an opener. Pivetta doesn’t see this opportunity as a means of proving he deserves the rotation nod.

“I’m not thinking about it that way,” Pivetta said. “I think I just want to go out there and perform for my teammates, for the organization. I want to win baseball games and try to put my team in the best position to win.

“I’m capable of doing anything at any time. I had some positive things and had some negative things from today. But I think it’s just being consistent and just going out there playing for others is what’s more important to me.”

In the end, both games — for both teams — meant virtually nothing.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.