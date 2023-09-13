Arthur Musah’s documentary ‘Brief Tender Light’ follows four African students’ journeys at MIT

Ghanaian filmmaker Arthur Musah captures intimate moments: a teary move-in day, daily college life, participation in Black Lives Matter protests, and scenes with family back in their respective hometowns. Musah also gave the students camcorders to record moments and create personal diaries; we see Ndengeyingoma, laughing, speeding down a sloped hallway in a roller chair with a friend, Nyambo witnessing her first snowfall. Some struggle with classes and mental health.

Thirteen years in the making, “Brief Tender Light” follows four African students — Sante T. Nyambo from Tanzania, Fidelis Chimombe from Zimbabwe, Billy Ndengeyingoma from Rwanda, and Philip Abel Adama from Nigeria — from their freshman year at MIT to graduation and first jobs.

Advertisement

Musah, 42, who earned his bachelor’s in electrical engineering in 2004 and master’s the next year, both from MIT, weaves in his own reflections in voice-overs throughout the film, exploring what it means to be an international African student at an elite American institution. He speaks to the pressure the students in the film share from back home: the idea that education is valuable and rare — that they should bring back what they learned to better the community. Post-grad, Musah worked as an engineer in Texas Instruments’ video department, which sparked his passion for film; he has remained in the United States.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Foreign and Black in America at one of the most challenging universities in the country and acclimating to a foreign culture, the students encounter hardships and changing feelings and beliefs. At graduation, when Musah asks them to describe who they are, they’re more confident and knowledgeable, but also less certain about their direction.

Musah spoke to the Globe via Zoom from New York, where he lives now, about “Brief Tender Light” in advance of its world premier at the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival September 16.

Advertisement

Sante T. Nyambo and her grandmother in Tanzania. Arthur Musah

Q. What motivated you to make this film?

A. Having gone through the experience of studying at MIT, and originally feeling like that was a unique chance and that I owed something to my community in Ghana — possibly to return and work as a professional adult — I saw that that [path] wasn’t happening [for me and other African students] as often as I had imagined.

I was having conversations with other African students I’d studied with about how we were changing and how life may have been different if we’d stayed in our countries. I realized there was this popular narrative at home: go abroad, get state-of-the-art education and then come back — you’re going to help be the future of the country.

But if you’re not coming back, that story isn’t reflected in its full complexity. It took a while to realize part of what I was chasing was really exploring my own guilt. What do I owe to my country? What do I owe to myself?

Q. What kinds of conversations did you have with the students about experiencing their Blackness as something relevant for the first time, in a way their skin color never was at home?

A. MIT keeps you busy. You don’t have enough time to process what’s going on in the world. Something might happen, and it feels off, but then there’s the obligation of your tests, your p-sets, your projects, so you just have to keep going.

Advertisement

You sense this sinister American atmosphere is weird, but it takes a while. I will say, though, the students in the film are way more clued in to the struggle of Black people and the fight against racism in America than I was. And that’s because the landscape of social media and news and the Web have changed. I came in 2000 before we had cellphone videos of all these murders happening, all these micro aggressions — white people making Black people feel like they don’t belong. For me, it took a while to be able to contextualize all those things — like somebody in my freshman year telling me I was pronouncing my own name incorrectly. Over time, through conversations with the community [including other African and Black students], you’re able to contextualize that.

Sante T. Nyambo and Billy Ndengeyingoma working on a project together in a lab at MIT. Arthur Musah

Q. How do you think the students’ attitudes towards America changed over the course of their undergraduate careers?

A. The first half of the film, the students are determined. They’re on this journey to grow as leaders and take their skills back to their countries, communities, and families. Then things change. They realize it’s most likely not going to be just a four-year sojourn in America. They’re more attuned. They’re open to wrestling with America, and American racism and American liberalness.

If you’re in a place temporarily, you just see all the messy things going on. In some ways, you’re like, “I don’t have time to get involved with this. I’m not as affected by it,” maybe. Then when you realize you actually have to make it home, even if not forever, you have to figure out how to integrate. You have to figure out how to thrive, and really negotiate, and face America in this substantial way, confronting all these aspects of America that are more uncomfortable.

Advertisement

I really hope this film connects people, whether it’s Africans seeing themselves or the roughly one million immigrant international students in the country each year. It’s a way to get a glimpse into their lives, and get to know them a little bit better. Seeing young people wrestle with their youthful idealism and then maturing under all these different constraints.

Q. In voice-over in the film, you say you’re “a citizen, not a savior.” When did you realize that?

A. I really believe more in civic engagement and activating citizens to participate because long-lasting progress in societies comes from not one person rising up and leading the masses, but really all the masses engaging, playing little roles to create sustainable change. And so part of me working through my own guilt is understanding that the savior expectation I had embraced is really not particularly useful and cannot be trusted. You just have to carve out what privileges you have, and then what little contribution [you can make]. Making this film is my way of delivering on the promises that my 19-year-old self coming to the US had made in my heart to my country.

Newburyport Documentary Film Festival. “Brief Tender Light.” Saturday, Sept. 16, 3:15 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square. Newburyport.

Advertisement

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Philip Abel Adama in profile in black graduation cap and gown, with pillars of MIT building in background. Arthur Musah













Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.