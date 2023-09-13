Is Jeremy Strong selling his condo on Streeteasy?

On Wednesday, writer Casey Lewis posted a screenshot on X of a Streeteasy listing for a luxury Williamsburg condo with the caption, “can’t stop thinking about this person selling their condo in south williamsburg with two Emmys, two SAGS, and one Golden Globe on display. WHO ARE THEY!”

Occasionally those scrolling sessions yield kooky finds , like an inflatable alien or underwater tunnels. But a prominent mantle display of a Golden Globe, two Emmys, and two SAG awards that may or may not belong to “Succession” star and child of Jamaica Plain Jeremy Strong ?

In lieu of actually buying property, some millennials wile away the hours absent-mindedly scrolling Zillow and Streeteasy , dreaming up alternate realities in which they can afford more than their shoebox apartments.

Indeed, behind a rustic blue trunk neatly piled with books that range in size from large to tome, is a metal fireplace ringed with elite, little statues. But in a city as full of performers as New York, they could be anyone’s.

The internet swiftly got to work, and soon Vulture’s Zoë Haylock produced an even more zoomed-in screenshot from another photo in the Streeteasy ad showing a room with three baby cribs. On a shelf in the background, there appears to be a string of big block letters that spell out “AGATHE,” the Danish version of “Agatha” and the name of one of Strong’s three daughters.

Die-hard Strong fans know the actor is married to Danish psychiatrist and documentary filmmaker Emma Wall. They spotted other Danish clues in the nursery photo, including a children’s book with the words “Kom Frit Frem” in the title, likely from a Danish pop-up book series. And though Strong himself has only won a single Emmy — Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2020 — writers at Curbed pointed out that many members of the “Succession” cast and crew likely got a trophy for the show’s Outstanding Drama Series win earlier this year, accounting for the second Emmy on view in the living room.

When another Curbed employee searched up the paperwork for the condo, they saw Emma Wall’s name had been printed and crossed out on a related affidavit, strongly suggesting that she (and presumably her husband) has at least something to do with the property.

If it is theirs, it’s unclear where the family of five might be moving. Perhaps back to Strong’s old JP haunts? Or Sudbury, where he went to high school? Regardless, all that prestige cargo is going to require a lot of bubble wrap.

Emma Glassman-Hughes can be reached at emma.glassmanhughes@globe.com. Follow her @eglassmanhughes.