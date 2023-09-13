Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

GODFLESH Combining metal’s darkly crushing guitars with the glitched rhythms and distorted vocals of grimy industrial, this project led by guitarist-producer-vocalist Justin Broadrick and bassist B.C. Green has been an ever-evolving concern since the 1980s and influenced countless harder-edged bands along the way to their most recent release, the bleakly pummeling “Purge.” Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Middle East Downstairs, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, mideastoffers.com

TATE MCRAE: WE ARE FLYING TOUR Since breaking through in the early ‘20s with the swirling, heartbroken “You Broke Me First,” this Canadian pop upstart has been releasing a steady stream of angsty singles like the pulsing jealousy chronicle “She’s All I Wanna Be” and the breaking-point ballad “Chaotic.” Sept. 16, 6 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

Advertisement

CHAT PILE This Oklahoma City quartet’s debut album, “God’s Country,” faces the apocalypse with heavy, noisy songs that possess a slasher-flick immediacy. Sept. 18, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

ALEJANDRO BRITTES Brittes is a premier exponent of Chamamé, a traditional Argentine music that emerged out of colonial encounters and weaves together elements from the ritual music of the Indigenous Guaraní and European Baroque. He plays with his quartet Saturday afternoon. Sept. 16, 4 p.m. $25. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-955-7729, www.lilypadinman.com

DAVID WILCOX The veteran folk singer-songwriter returns to the area to showcase his latest record, the all-acoustic affair “My Good Friends.” Those new songs will be supplemented by selections from his voluminous catalog and, no doubt, by his unique ex tempore practice of making up songs with a purpose on the spot, something Wilcox calls “musical medicine.” Sept. 16, 8 p.m. $35. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097. www.natickarts.org

BLASTS FROM THE PAST Two shows this week will reprise the music of a couple of country luminaries. Sunday, Ward Hayden and the Outliers once again indulge their Hank Williams jones with a dip into his timeless catalog; Wednesday, David Becker and friends pay tribute to the founder of Cosmic American Music with a show Becker is calling “Gram Parsons died on my birthday.” Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. $18-$25. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047. www.citywinery.com/boston (Hank); Sept. 20, 8 p.m. $15. Lizard Lounge, 1667 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-547-0759. www.lizardloungeclub.com (Gram).

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

SEBA MOLNAR The Boston Jazz Foundation’s free outdoor Herter Park summer series concludes with an appearance by award-winning, up-and-coming saxophonist, composer, and educator Molnar, a student of George Garzone, Bill Pierce, and Tia Fuller. Sept. 17, 7 p.m. Free. Herter Park Amphitheater, 1175 Soldiers Field Road, Allston. www.bostonjazzfoundation.org

JANIVA MAGNESS The singer, songwriter, and seven-time Blues Music Foundation Awards recipient is the only woman aside from Koko Taylor to have been named that organization’s “B.B. King Entertainer of the Year.” And no less an eminence than R&B great Bettye Lavette has called her “one of the real deals.” Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $45-$85. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com

NOAH PREMINGER GROUP Protean and prolific tenor saxophonist and bandleader Preminger has performed and recorded everything from music inspired by Delta bluesman Bukka White to jazz interpretations of the compositions of Frederic Chopin to projects incorporating samples, electronics, and backbeats. Truly a Jazzman for all seasons. Sept. 22, 7 p.m. $35-$50. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA BLO’s highly anticipated new production of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” moves the action of the opera from early-20th-century Japan to San Francisco on the eve of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Stage directed by Phil Chan with dramaturgy by mezzo-soprano and veteran of scores of “Butterfly” productions Nina Yoshida Nelsen. Karen Chia-ling Ho appears in the title role as the nightclub performer “Butterfly” with tenor Dominick Chenes as Pinkerton. Sept. 17, 22, and 24. Emerson Colonial Theatre. 617-542-6772, www.blo.org

A FAR CRY The conductorless, musician-directed string orchestra opens its season with “Reimagined,” a program curated by violist Caitlyn Lynch. The evening features a Bach-inspired overture and chorale by Andrea Casarrubios and a string orchestra arrangement by Michi Wiancko of Bach’s Chaconne from the Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor, alongside “Say” by Shelley Washington, and Jesse Irons’s string orchestra arrangement of Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14, “Death and the Maiden.” Sept. 15, 8 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. Livestream and video on demand also available. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

ROGER TAPPING MEMORIAL New England Conservatory and Vermont-based chamber music center Yellow Barn co-present this free memorial concert for violist Roger Tapping, who served on the faculty at both institutes before his untimely death in 2022 from cancer. The concert includes five of nine works commissioned by Yellow Barn in his memory, including the world premiere of a double concerto for two violas by Eric Nathan. Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. Live stream also available. www.necmusic.edu/events

Advertisement

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

ASSASSINS Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) teamed up with John Weidman (book) for one of his most provocative musicals, offering glimpses into the tangled psyches of successful and would-be presidential assassins from John Wilkes Booth (Robert St. Laurence) to Lee Harvey Oswald (Dan Prior) to John Hinckley Jr. (Jacob Thomas Less). Directed by Courtney O’Connor, with music direction by Dan Rodriguez and select choreography by Ilyse Robbins. Sept. 15-Oct. 15. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA Having collaborated in May on a riveting production of “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches,” the first part of Tony Kushner’s epic masterwork about AIDS, Reagan-era politics, and gay life in the 1980s, the New York-based Bedlam theater company and Cambridge’s Central Square Theater are teaming up again for the second part, “Angels in America: Perestroika.” Directed by Eric Tucker. “Perestroika” will be presented from Sept. 14-Oct. 8. For those who wish to see both parts of the play on the same day, there will be matinee performances of “Millennium” and evening performances of “Perestroika″ on Sept. 23, Sept. 30, and Oct. 7. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, www.centralsquaretheater.org

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Directed by Christopher V. Edwards, this “Taming of the Shrew” features Michael Broadhurst as Christopher Sly and Kate, while the rest of the roles, including Petruchio (Patrice Jean-Baptiste), are played by female or nonbinary actors. In a statement, Edwards said the production’s goal is “turning this problematic play inside out, upside down, and finding what really sits at its heart.” Sept. 15-Oct. 1. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Modern Theatre at Suffolk University. 617-241-2200, www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance

PUBLIC DISPLAYS OF MOTION For his company’s contribution to the Momentum Greenway Dance Program, Peter DiMuro created a site-responsive piece for the North End that recalls the Italian area’s popular feast days and explores ancestral stories and the myths of warding off evil spirits. He calls “Passeggiata: A Stroll With Sinners and Saints” a kind of “parade that turns into a stroll.” Sept. 16, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free. The Greenway at the Carolyn Lynch Garden. www.rosekennedygreenway.org

DANCE UMBRELLA EXHIBIT For two decades, the preeminent contemporary dance presenter in New England was Dance Umbrella. Through the vision of founder Jeremy Alliger, the organization introduced area audiences to an extraordinary array of dance while inviting them to “experience the unexpected.” On Wednesday, Emerson College hosts a free community reception to celebrate the final days of this impressive exhibit of photographs, videos, artifacts, and memorabilia. Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. Free. Emerson College Paramount Center. https://emerson.edu/departments/archives-special-collections/news-events

IZUMONOOKUNL Inspired by the 17th-century cis-female founder of kabuki, choreographer Aretha Aoki and Bessie-nominated sound designer and artist Ryan MacDonald have created a multidisciplinary dance production that reimagines Izumo no Okuni as a punk/synthwave/glam-goth figure. The event includes a Q&A with the artists after the performance. Sept. 15. $10-$15 (free for all Salem residents and Salem State affiliates with ID). Salem State University Sophia Gordon Center, Salem. https://salemstatetickets.universitytickets.com/w/

RICHARD MOVE The provocative choreographer will lead audiences through forests and fields in the third installment of his ongoing series celebrating the resilience of Mother Nature. Titled “Herstory of the Universe@Dartmouth,” the “choreo-ecology” has been developed during a residency at the college and includes a new section drawing inspiration from the area’s unique surroundings. The roughly 90-minute afternoon shows traverse uneven terrain, so prepare accordingly. Sept. 15-17. $30. Dartmouth Outing Club House, Hanover, N.H. https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/herstory-universedartm

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

I AM SEEN…THEREFORE, I AM: ISAAC JULIEN AND FREDERICK DOUGLASS A lush five-channel video by Julien is the point of entry to this exhibition chronicling the prescient vision of Frederick Douglass, who saw the nascent field of photography as a key weapon in the war for American hearts and minds as abolition gained momentum. For Americans to think of Black people as something other than chattel property, Douglass believed they would first have to see them as such. Julien’s video captures Douglas, played by the British actor Ray Fearon, opining on American injustice and the power of the photographic image to an array of audiences; beyond it, jewel-like displays of historical portraits of Black Americans, dressed in their best finery, give visual fact to Douglass’s words. Through Sept. 24. Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St., Hartford. 860-278-2670, thewadsworth.org

MICKALENE THOMAS / PORTRAIT OF AN UNLIKELY SPACE Thomas, much celebrated for her sparkly enamel paintings embedded with rhinestones, has always had the history of Black representation close at mind, and the scenes she depicts — aggressively sexualized, often menacing — speak to an intent of reclaiming the Black female figure from the exploitations of mainstream art history. In this show, Thomas served as curator as well as artist, assembling an array of small-scale portraits of Black Americans, from early-19th-century photography to contemporary works by such artists as Curtis Talwst Santiago and Sula Bermúdez-Silverman. Through Jan. 7. Yale University Art Museum, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. 203-432-0601, artgallery.yale.edu

BATS! It’s always Halloween in Salem, at least to some degree, but this exhibition at the Peabody Essex Museum has less to do with the flying rodents’ vampire-adjacent characteristics than their important role as indicator species of healthy ecosystems (or, recently, the opposite). The show includes real, live bats (safely behind glass), and explores the critters’ environmental, social, and cultural impacts through works by artists Resa Blatman, Michael Brolly, Nick Demakes, Juan Nicolás Elizalde, Steve Hollinger, Michael LaFosse and Richard L. Alexander, Tony Rubino, David Yann Robert, Rebecca Saylor Sack, Lino Tagliapietra, and Jeffrey Veregge. Through July 28. Peabody Essex Museum. 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE

GERRY BERGSTEIN: DITHERING MACHINES The Boston-area painter has long reckoned with a chaos of lines, layers, and realities that might represent the universe, society, his own mind, or all of the above. Many of the works here center on juddering structures that echo Pieter Breughel the Elder’s painting “Tower of Babel” and the crumbling architecture in etchings by Giovanni Battista Piranesi. Bergstein’s paintings are at once futuristic and archaic, emblems of frenzied civilizations heading over the edge. Through Sept. 30. Gallery NAGA, 67 Newbury St. 617-267-9060, www.gallerynaga.com

CATE McQUAID









EVENTS

Comedy

ROSLINDALE QUEER COMEDY NIGHT The third Friday of the month means Nora Panahi is back at the Rozzie Square Theater hosting this showcase of LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy. This week is the “Oops! All Boys!” edition with Fredo Cruz, Conor Maher, Antonio Morales, Tyler Durniak, and Nate Shu. The show will be a fund-raiser for BAGLY, the Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth. Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. $16. The Rozzie Square Theater, 5 Basile St. 617-318-6376, www.rozziesquaretheater.com

SUNDAY FUNNY DAY Brieana Woodward, a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival competition earlier this year, is a runaway train of awkward, rowdy energy onstage. She tops the bill for this free show at the Anchor. With Joe Fenti and George Ridgen. Sept. 17, 8 p.m. Free. The Anchor, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown. www.theanchorboston.com

STAND UP STICK UP Liam McGurk, headliner for this showcase in Lynn, doesn’t want to trigger you. “If you guys don’t like my opinions,” he says, “I’ll change ‘em. I’m not dying on any of these hills. I’ll apologize for anything at any time. And if you don’t like that? I’m sorry.” With Maddie Kelly, Ayesheh Mae, Josh Filipowski, and Uzair Malik, hosted by Jamie Aird. Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $17-$20. Neal Rantoul Vault Theatre, 25 Exchange St., Lynn. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Nora Panahi hosts Roslindale Queer Comedy Night at the Rozzi Square Theater on Friday. Allie Krystofik





Family

TEDDY BEAR PICNIC Calling all teddy bears, plushies, and fuzzy companions! The Friends of Martin’s Park Boston are hosting a Teddy Bear Picnic. Amid the park’s flowers and greenery, children can enjoy listening to “Bear on a Bike” during a story walk, hands-on activities with teachers from the Boston Nature Center, a puppet comedy show, a sing-along with Music Man Brian Doser, and more. Participants can bring stuffed animals to donate to the stuffed animal drive. There will also be giveaways, bubbles, and photo opportunities. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. 64 Sleeper St. eventbrite.com

SOUTH BOSTON STREET FEST Head to East Broadway for the 23rd annual South Boston Street Fest! The festival will feature over 100 vendors, with wares ranging from jewelry to skincare to baked goods. Participants can also view live entertainment from New England dance band Guilty Pleasure, Southie cover band Thomas Park, Massachusetts’ own award-winning musician Michelle Brooks-Thompson, and many more. Children can also enjoy face-painting and balloons. Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. East Broadway between I and L streets, South Boston southbostonstreetfest.com

ELENA GIARDINA



