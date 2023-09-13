Who needs pickleball? Recently retired, I picked up my viola again — and now I never want to put it down.

I took up the viola again four years ago, when I was about to turn 65. I signed up for lessons, I practiced every day, and I joined a quartet that meets each week in an Amherst church. At the time, I didn’t think of my newfound romance with the viola as having anything to do with impending retirement, finalized this past July. I wasn’t casting about for hobbies — pickleball anyone? — to fill my soon-to-be ballooning free time.

I had only one more week to practice before I headed to my music camp in Vermont, and the double stops were killing me. Double stops are basically chords: You play two notes on two different strings at the same time. Hard for intonation. Hard for tone quality. “Brahms viola parts ALWAYS have loads of double stops,” my teacher emailed me. “Good luck.” I wasn’t sure how to take this. Did she mean I would need it?

In fact, I had never thought of the viola as a hobby. After playing seriously right through graduate school, including a semester at the the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and a stint with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, I had given up the instrument for more than 30 years, after being ambushed by adult responsibilities. Until four years ago.

My rededication to the instrument was precipitated by a strange event. One day, on the spur of the moment, I felt like playing it. But I couldn’t find it. At first, my wife, Mickey, and I assumed it was stolen (one more viola joke?). When I eventually discovered where I’d mistakenly hidden it — in the upper section of a closet with two doors, one twice the height of the other — I never wanted to be separated from it again.

So, here I am approaching 70, and instead of being an English professor, I’m a student again. Music students go to summer camp, so that’s what I did at the end of August. I had all the nervousness of a 15-year-old. Had I practiced enough? Should I have put new hair on my bow? And what about those double stops?

Christopher Benfey playing the viola at Vermont's Point CounterPoint Adult Chamber Workshop, which welcomes pianists, wind players, and strings. Point CounterPoint

This was my third year at Point CounterPoint, situated on the shores of majestic Lake Dunmore a short drive from Middlebury, and currently celebrating its 60th anniversary. PCP’s Adult Chamber Workshop is open to pianists, wind players, and strings. Each camper plays in two ensembles that meet daily for four days, first with a coach and then on their own. On the fifth day, campers perform for each other. Along the way, there are the usual camp activities — toasting marshmallows, swimming, listening to loons — along with sightreading sessions (a Brandenburg Concerto), individual lessons, and practice practice practice.

This year, by prearrangement with campers I’d worked with in previous years, I was playing the slow movement of the Brahms Piano Quartet in G Minor and the first movement of the Schumann Piano Quintet. Both pieces are stunning. Both are extremely difficult. “How’s it going?” Mickey would ask periodically. “I’ll know soon enough,” I would answer.

Three days before I packed up the car, our cellist for the Brahms piece bowed out (get it?). Her husband, a clarinetist, had tested positive for COVID-19. The good news was that an experienced cellist would replace her in our group. The bad news: same. We might sound great, but would the violist’s deficiencies be more conspicuous alongside the flashy new cellist?

I told my therapist I was feeling unprepared. “Of course you are,” he said. “Embrace the gulp.”

Day one. After three hours driving north through dense forests and old Vermont towns, I was hungry. The chef at Point CounterPoint is a wonder, foraging mushrooms and wild berries in the surrounding woods and shooting the occasional deer (with bow and arrow) for the table. I looked around at my fellow campers. There were 38 this year, mainly Boomers like me, many of us retired. Our fingers aren’t as nimble. Holding a heavy viola between my aging neck and chin isn’t as easy as it used to be.

But there are tradeoffs. We know why we’ve come, for fun (as I reminded myself every half hour), and not because of parental expectations, professional aspirations, or mere habit. And there’s something satisfying about getting better, however slowly, at something that is excruciatingly hard — ”the fascination of what’s difficult,” as the poet W. B. Yeats called it.

Christopher Benfey (right) at Vermont's Point CounterPoint Adult Chamber Workshop, which welcomes pianists, wind players, and strings. Point CounterPoint

After lunch our Brahms group met for a run-through. Our cellist wouldn’t be arriving until the next day, so it was a trio. The pianist, a Harvard astrophysicist, had memorized his part. Gulp. Over dinner I mentioned the double-stops. “I never play them,” a fellow string player confessed. “Just pick one of the notes.” That’s not what my teacher told me the next day at our private lesson. “Make sure the top note is in tune,” she said, “then worry about the lower note.”

On day two, things got serious. Our Schumann coach was impressed with the initial run-through. With the basics in place, we worked on dynamics, nuance, character. At a few key moments, the cello begins a beautiful interrogatory phrase (which might be translated as “are you interested?”), and the viola completes the phrase (“I’m so glad you asked!”). We toyed with me turning to face the cellist and really playing to her. No rose between my teeth, though.

Our replacement cellist joined the Brahms group that afternoon. He was young and gifted, but he had 72 hours to master a difficult piece, new to him, that the rest of us had been learning for a few months. He told me he was nervous. I told him to embrace the gulp. “Huh?” he said.

Friday was crunch time, the last full day of coaching and rehearsals. Our final concert, we were told, would be split between Saturday night and Sunday. The Schumann group opted for Saturday. We were ready. The coach said to me, “Don’t be afraid to give more in your playing.”

The Brahms still had a ways to go. Even though it’s nominally a slow movement, the rhythms are fiendishly difficult, and there’s a ton of jazzlike syncopation. There’s a gorgeous passage for the viola near the end of the piece. “When the viola has a solo,” our coach said, “everyone has to quiet down and listen.” Not too quiet, I felt like adding.

Friday night our coaches gave a concert in a church in Middlebury. The occasion had a joyful, go-for-broke air. Four of the coaches were late replacements following various accidents — the viola teacher had injured her back lifting a kayak; the pianist had injured her wrist lifting her baby; etc. The performances were phenomenal. The pianist and violinist only had time to run through a movement of the César Franck violin sonata twice before the concert — and, bam, they performed it stunningly. The viola teacher took that spirit to a new level by improvising, working in a Dvorak-like opening followed by some handsome fiddling. It was the first time she’d improvised in public, she told me. The coaches were modeling risk-taking for us.

I noticed a pattern when we campers performed Saturday night. No matter how well a piece went, we tended to greet a compliment with a slight grimace: “I hit a wrong note at the end”; “I played it so much better in rehearsal.” This wasn’t modesty, exactly. It was more like a weekend tennis player cursing and tossing her racket, as though most days she played like Coco Gauff. Our Schumann went well. The audience loved the flirtation between cello and viola.

The next morning, with the Brahms, it was my turn to grimace. Midway through the piece, our ensemble got a little shaky with its rhythms. My instinct at such moments is to try to fix things instead of playing steadily and adjusting as needed. I got distracted, lost my place, and momentarily panicked before rejoining the flow of the piece a few measures later. And sure enough, when coaches and campers complimented my playing, I said, “I got lost there for a moment.” That night, I replayed the piece over and over in my mind, wishing I’d kept the count.

Driving home to Amherst, I realized that I was forgetting the flip side of my therapist’s advice. “You did the best you could under the circumstances,” he likes to say. Embrace the gulp, yes, but remember to embrace the result as well. I’m working on it.

As we roll into September, I’m looking forward to resuming my regular meetings with the two quartets I’m now part of. And I already have one of my pieces in place for next year at Point CounterPoint. Our Schumann group is moving on to Dvorak’s fabulous second piano quintet, one of the glories of the chamber music repertory. And supremely difficult. Gulp.

Christopher Benfey is the Mellon Professor of English Emeritus at Mount Holyoke and the author of five books on the American Gilded Age.