Without words, young ‘Alice Hart’ actress speaks volumes

One last thing about the “The Lost Flower of Alice Hart,” Amazon’s Australian import starring Sigourney Weaver. The miniseries, which ended earlier this month, is an emotionally challenging portrait of domestic abuse, with Weaver as the protective — perhaps too protective — grandmother of a young survivor named Alice.

Just about every actor in the show is good, including Asher Keddie as a librarian hoping to adopt Alice and Alycia Debnam-Carey as the adult Alice. But I want to single out Alyla Browne, who plays the young version of Alice, who is 9 when we meet her. She is living with her parents in a small coastal town until they both die in a house fire, which she believes she started. She is devastated when she arrives at her grandmother’s flower farm to live, and, guilt ridden, among many other strong feelings, she is unable to speak.