Ken may yet impress Barbie

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Is it finally time for Barbie’s sidekick to go from being “just Ken” to National Toy Hall of Fame inductee? The Mattel doll introduced in 1961 and brought to life by Ryan Gosling in the blockbuster “Barbie” movie is among 12 finalists being considered for induction this year, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. He is up against baseball cards, Battleship, bingo, Bop It, Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, Connect4, Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, Nerf, slime, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Barbie was inducted as part of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 1998. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ENERGY

First Light Power buys Canadian company

The shopping spree continues at First Light Power, the Burlington-based operator and developer of renewable energy projects. First Light on Wednesday announced it had reached a deal to buy Hydromega Services, an operator of hydropower stations in Quebec and Ontario owned by Jacky Cerceau and Philip Lawee. The operating portfolio consists of 44 megawatts of generating capacity, spread across 10 hydro plants. The deal also includes Hydromega’s development pipeline of wind, solar, storage, and hydro projects in Canada. The acquisition is expected to be completed at the end of the year. First Light, owned by Canadian pension plan manager PSP Investments, declined to disclose the terms of the deal. It will bring about 40 employees to First Light’s existing nearly 200-person team, First Light CEO Alicia Barton said. First Light also recently acquired H2O Power, reached a deal with Leaf Energy to develop solar and battery storage at hydropower plants in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and was part of a team that won lease rights for offshore wind development in waters south of New York’s Long Island. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up





TRAVEL

Vantage Travel sued by NY attorney general

Vantage Travel and its founder and owner, Henry R. Lewis, were named as defendants in a lawsuit filed this week by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The suit accuses the company and Lewis of failing to refund tens of thousands of dollars to New York residents for canceled trips. Vantage, a Boston-based company, filed for bankruptcy in June after four decades of operating luxury ocean and river cruises and land excursions around the world. In its bankruptcy filings, the company revealed it owed a stunning $108 million to customers who paid in advance for trips that were later canceled or postponed. Last month, Vantage sold its remaining assets to Aurora Expeditions, based in Australia. James’s office said it has received dozens of complaints from people in New York, many of them senior citizens who paid in excess of $10,000 for trips that never happened. Vantage is also being sued by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office on behalf of jilted Vantage customers in that state. — SEAN P. MURPHY

Advertisement









MEDIA

After large layoffs, Gannett is hiring reporters — to cover Taylor Swift and Beyonce

Months after ordering layoffs that shrank local newsrooms, the country’s largest newspaper chain is hiring journalists to exclusively cover two people: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Gannett posted two unusual want ads this week — one for a multi-hyphenate writer, photographer, and social media expert with “an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift,” and another for a reporter to “tap into stories about the Beyhive,” a.k.a Beyoncé's fans. Both journalists will write remotely for Gannett’s flagship national paper, USA Today, as well as the Tennessean in Nashville, where Swift began her rise to superstardom. Their work may appear in around 200 local Gannett papers, and they will earn between $21.63 and $50.87 an hour. It’s not unheard of for a megastar like Swift or Beyoncé to get her own dedicated reporter, though these postings are notable because Gannett is coming off a string of painful job eliminations, cutting 6 percent of its roughly 3,400-person staff in December 2022 and laying off another 400 in August of last year. Gannett staff members briefly walked off the job in June to protest leadership and job cuts, which critics say leave local communities without enough journalists to properly report on government activities and other important issues. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement





SMARTPHONES

Fix or yank iPhone 12s because they emit too much radiation, French regulator tells Apple

PARIS — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high. The National Frequency Agency, which oversees radio-electric frequencies as well as public exposure to electromagnetic radiation, called on Apple in a statement Tuesday to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already being used. Corrective updates to the iPhone 12 will be monitored by the agency, and if they don’t work, “Apple will have to recall” phones that have already been sold, according to the French regulator’s statement. Apple disputed the findings and said the device complies with all regulations governing radiation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS





DIAMONDS

De Beers to stick with the real thing

De Beers decided to call time on offering lab-grown diamonds for engagement rings even as the man-made alternatives continue to cannibalize demand in one of the company’s most important markets. After vowing for years that it wouldn’t sell stones created in laboratories, in 2018 De Beers reversed that position and only this year started testing sales of the diamonds in the crucial engagement-ring sector. The diamond industry leader said Wednesday that the trial showed it wasn’t a sustainable market. De Beers’s move comes as the kinds of stones that go into the cheaper one- or two-carat solitaire bridal rings popular in the United States have experienced far sharper price drops than the rest of the market, with the lower-cost lab-grown competition seen behind the collapse. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement





TOURISM

Venice to charge tourists to enter city

Venice has approved a $5.40 daily entrance fee in a bid to regulate the hoards of tourists that visit the historic lagoon city and to try to protect its delicate ecosystem and cultural heritage. The city will kick off a fee-based trial program next year, running for about 30 days, mostly during holiday periods, according to a statement late Tuesday. Single-day visitors older than 14 will have to buy an entrance ticket, though workers and residents of the Veneto region will still be allowed to enter free of charge. Tourism in the Venice area surged in the first quarter of this year with about 2.5 million visitors, compared with 1.5 million the year before, according to the latest available regional data. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





WORKPLACE

Citi to allow new Indian mothers to work from home after maternity leave

Citigroup will allow female employees in India to work remotely for as much as one year after their 26-week maternity leave, part of a bid to expand benefits and retain women. They can also ask to work from home in the last trimester, the bank said in a statement Wednesday. India currently allows expectant mothers to use up to eight of 26 weeks of legally mandated paid maternity leave before the baby arrives. — BLOOMBERG NEWS