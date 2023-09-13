US automakers face a huge strike. Here’s what to know.

The union is negotiating a separate four-year contract with each automaker. The UAW has never struck against all three companies at once, preferring to target one at a time. But Fain has said he and his members are willing to strike against all three this time.

The three automakers — General Motors, Ford Motor, and Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram — could be forced to stop or slow production if an agreement isn’t reached by midnight Thursday. UAW President Shawn Fain said that Thursday was the “deadline, not a reference point.”

The United Auto Workers union, which represents about 150,000 workers at US car plants, could strike against three of the country’s largest automakers Friday if the union and the companies are unable to reach new contracts.

Compensation is at the forefront of negotiations.

The UAW is demanding 40 percent wage increases over four years, which Fain says is in line with how much the salaries of the companies’ CEOs have increased in the past four years.

As of last Friday, the two parties remained far apart, with the companies offering to raise pay by 14 percent to 16 percent over four years. Fain called that offer “insulting” and has said that the union is still seeking a 40 percent pay increase.

The auto industry is in the middle of a sweeping transition to battery-powered vehicles, and GM, Ford, and Stellantis are spending billions of dollars to develop new models and build factories. The companies have said those investments make it harder for them to pay workers substantially higher wages. Automakers say they are already at a big competitive disadvantage compared with nonunion automakers like Tesla, which dominates the sale of electric vehicles.

The UAW is worried that the companies will use the switch to electric cars to cut jobs or hire more nonunion workers. The union wants the automakers to cover workers at the battery factories in their national contracts with the UAW. Right now those workers are either not represented by unions or are negotiating separate contracts. But the automakers say they cannot legally agree to that request because those plants are set up as joint ventures.

The UAW most recently went on strike in 2019 against General Motors. Nearly 50,000 General Motors workers walked out for 40 days. The carmaker said that strike cost it $3.6 billion.

The strike ended after the two sides reached a contract that ended a two-tier wage structure under which newer employees were paid a lot less than veteran workers. GM also agreed to pay workers more.

A long pause in car production could have ripple effects across many parts of the US economy.

A 10-day strike could cost the economy $5 billion, according to an estimate from Anderson Economic Group. A longer strike could start affecting inventories of cars at dealerships, pushing up the price of vehicles.

The auto industry is in a more vulnerable place than it was in 2019, the last time the UAW staged a strike. In the earlier part of the pandemic, car production came to a halt, sharply reducing the supply of vehicles. Domestic car inventories remain at about one-quarter of where they were at the end of 2019.

President Biden has called himself “the most pro-labor union president” and sought to solidify his ties with labor unions before his reelection campaign. But the UAW, which usually endorses Democratic candidates including Biden in his 2020 run, has held off endorsing him for the 2024 race.

The union fears that Biden’s decision to promote electric vehicles could further erode union membership in the auto industry. Fain has criticized the administration for awarding large federal incentives and loans for new factories without requiring those plants to employ union workers.

Former president Trump, who is most likely to secure the Republican nomination, has been seeking to win over UAW members. He has criticized Biden’s auto and climate policies as bad for workers and consumers.