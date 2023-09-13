scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated September 13, 2023, 29 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Sept. 5) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a red-necked grebe, a buff-breasted sandpiper, a Baird’s sandpiper, 14 whimbrels, a long-tailed jaeger, 4 parasitic jaegers, 3 pomarine jaegers, 52 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 20 Cory’s shearwaters, 72 great shearwaters, 32 sooty shearwaters, 6 Manx shearwaters, and 4 common ravens.

Birds at Morris Island in Chatham included 150 American oystercatchers, 2 Western sandpipers, 2 peregrine falcons, and a dickcissel.

Birds reported from Wellfleet Bay sanctuary included 2 Baird’s sandpipers, a Hudsonian godwit, 2 red knots, 13 whimbrel, 38 Forster’s terns, 4 black-crowned night-herons, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a common nighthawk, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, a hybrid golden-winged x blue-winged warbler, a Cape May warbler, a Wilson’s warbler, and a bay-breasted warbler.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 black vultures in Falmouth, a cliff swallow in Barnstable, a great cormorant in Yarmouth and 2 more in Dennis, a Hudsonian godwit and 7 marbled godwits in Chatham, and 2 Philadelphia vireos in North Truro.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send email to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

