Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Birds at Morris Island in Chatham included 150 American oystercatchers, 2 Western sandpipers, 2 peregrine falcons, and a dickcissel.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a red-necked grebe, a buff-breasted sandpiper, a Baird’s sandpiper, 14 whimbrels, a long-tailed jaeger, 4 parasitic jaegers, 3 pomarine jaegers, 52 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 20 Cory’s shearwaters, 72 great shearwaters, 32 sooty shearwaters, 6 Manx shearwaters, and 4 common ravens.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 5) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds reported from Wellfleet Bay sanctuary included 2 Baird’s sandpipers, a Hudsonian godwit, 2 red knots, 13 whimbrel, 38 Forster’s terns, 4 black-crowned night-herons, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a common nighthawk, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, a hybrid golden-winged x blue-winged warbler, a Cape May warbler, a Wilson’s warbler, and a bay-breasted warbler.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 black vultures in Falmouth, a cliff swallow in Barnstable, a great cormorant in Yarmouth and 2 more in Dennis, a Hudsonian godwit and 7 marbled godwits in Chatham, and 2 Philadelphia vireos in North Truro.