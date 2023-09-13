After flash floods, Attleboro prepares for potential damage from Hurricane Lee

Following Monday’s heavy rains that damaged homes and roads, Attleboro officials urge residents to prepare as Hurricane Lee makes its way toward New England.

Residents can fill up sandbags at the Department of Public Works for free on Thursday and Friday, the city said.

Officials encourage residents to determine if they live and work in a hurricane evacuation zone and to plan accordingly.

In addition to having an emergency evacuation plan, the city advises that residents prepare their homes for possible damage and power outages. Residents should equip their houses with “emergency kits,” including water, food, flashlights, and other necessary supplies to sustain their household for three to five days, city officials said.

Residents should also secure any loose items outside their homes and remove any items that could be damaged in basement flooding, the city said.





