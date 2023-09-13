Back Bay Architectural Commission to review Apple’s proposal for steel bollards in front of Back Bay store

The Back Bay Architectural Commission will meet Wednesday to review a proposal by an Apple Store in the Back Bay to install stainless steel, protective bollards on the sidewalk in front of the building, officials said.
The commission is scheduled to meet virtually at 5 p.m.
The bollards proposed at 815 Boylston St. are crash-tested to withstand a vehicle weighing as much as 5,000 pounds going 20 miles per hour, according to a draft presentation posted on the city’s website.
The proposal comes almost a year after Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, allegedly drove his car into the glass facade of a Hingham Apple Store, killing Kevin Bradley, 65, and injuring almost two dozen others on Nov. 21, 2022.
Shortly after the crash, a lawsuit claimed that it was “100 percent preventable” and that there should have been barriers or bollards in front of the store. Bollards were installed at the Hingham store after the accident.
Rein was arraigned in April on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. During the arraignment, prosecutors said that data downloaded from the car showed that five seconds before the crash, the accelerator was fully pressed. The vehicle crashed through the storefront window, through the store, and lodged into the back wall.
