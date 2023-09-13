Back Bay Architectural Commission to review Apple’s proposal for steel bollards in front of Back Bay store

The Back Bay Architectural Commission will meet Wednesday to review a proposal by an Apple Store in the Back Bay to install stainless steel, protective bollards on the sidewalk in front of the building, officials said.

The commission is scheduled to meet virtually at 5 p.m.

The bollards proposed at 815 Boylston St. are crash-tested to withstand a vehicle weighing as much as 5,000 pounds going 20 miles per hour, according to a draft presentation posted on the city’s website.