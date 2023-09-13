Boston School Committee to finalize superintendent evaluation at first in-person meeting since pre-pandemic

Skipper, who spent her early career in Boston, returned to the district from Somerville at a critical juncture last September , with BPS navigating an agreement negotiated under a threat of a takeover by the state, which in a report last spring described the district’s “entrenched dysfunction” and “systemic disarray” in withering detail.

The committee first discussed their evaluations of Skipper at their Aug. 30 meeting, with the average member rating the superintendent “effective,” the second highest of five possible ratings — high enough to earn a 2.5 percent raise to her $300,000 salary. But the committee will also have to vote to approve her summative rating.

The Boston School Committee will hold its first in-person meeting open to the public in more than three years Wednesday evening to finalize their evaluation of Superintendent Mary Skipper after her first school year with the district.

Advertisement

Skipper will update the committee on last week’s return to school, which featured the district’s best first-day bus performance in years. The administration will also update the committee on the district’s capital planning, as a state deadline looms to present a comprehensive facilities plan by the end of the calendar year.

In addition to the final evaluation, the committee will also vote on a proposed new admission policy for Madison Park Vocational Technical High School. Massachusetts requires all vocational schools to have admissions policies, and administrators hope to reduce the number of students who enroll without realizing they are attending a specialized high school. The School Committee had raised concerns that the policy first presented to them in May was too high of a barrier to entry. Now, the application has been slimmed down to just a statement of interest, which can take any number of forms, including a written statement, a video, or an interview.

Advertisement

While Wednesday’s meeting will still offer a Zoom webinar, the in-person meeting at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury will be the first open to the public since since a March 10, 2020 budget hearing, the day the pandemic state of emergency began in Massachusetts.

The committee met in person for superintendent candidate interviews in June, 2022, but those were not open to the public.

Meanwhile, Boston City Council has been meeting in person since Feb. 2022, and many other municipal boards and school committees around the state have long since resumed meeting in-person, albeit with now-routine hybrid set-ups.

But state leaders have repeatedly extended the temporary change to state open meetings law allowing remote meetings. Most recently, Gov. Maura Healey signed a budget bill that extended the allowance until March 2025, five years after it was first introduced by executive order in the depths of the COVID-19 emergency.

The Boston School Committee’s remote meetings have been popular with both some members of the board and members of the public, given the timing and length of the meetings, which frequently run over five hours.

Wednesday’s meeting will still allow remote testimony, but in-person speakers will be given priority; remote attendees are only guaranteed time to speak at the end of the meeting.

Residents can also send in written comments. The link to sign up to testify is included with the agenda.

Advertisement

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.