All charges dismissed against former Providence College basketball player Alyn Breed

Breed, 22, was arrested in April after his ex-girlfriend claimed that he broke into her off-campus apartment, wielded a gun and took her cell phone. Breed was charged with multiple felonies, including felony gun and domestic breaking and entering charges; his lawyers said he was innocent.

PROVIDENCE — State prosecutors have dismissed all charges against former Providence College basketball player Alyn Breed, saying there was insufficient evidence against him.

The ex-girlfriend, a 33-year-old California woman who’d connected with Breed on TikTok, quickly began to recant.

But it was too late for Breed. The Georgia native, who’d been with the Friars as a shooting guard since 2020, was immediately suspended from the basketball team and barred from participating in athletic department events. Breed entered the transfer portal in July.

“Alyn and his family made the decision to enter the transfer portal and withdraw from Providence College. We wish Alyn all the best in the future,” a Providence College spokesperson said Wednesday in a written statement.

The attorney general’s office asked a judge to dismiss the charges against Breed on Wednesday, saying there was “insufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges” and that the complainant had stopped cooperating with investigators.

“Additionally, the investigation, which included multiple witness interviews, and review of cell phone data and surveillance, has failed to corroborate the initial allegations,” the attorney general’s office said in its dismissal.

Lawyers for Breed did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.

