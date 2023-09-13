Leominster relief fund collects donations to help residents after flash floods

With help from city officials and the Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts, United Way of North Central Massachusetts opened the fund on Wednesday, the organization said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In response to the catastrophic flood damage brought by torrential rains Monday night, a Leominster Flood Relief Fund was started to assist residents impacted by the damage.

Donations can be made electronically, or through cash and checks at Leominster City Hall, according to a statement posted on the city’s website.

All the the donations will be matched up to $50,000 by United Way and the Community foundation, the city said.

Residents continue to reckon with massive amounts of damage to roads, homes, and businesses across the city.

After visiting Leominster on Tuesday, Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency in Worcester and Bristol counties that saw widespread damage from flooding.

Public schools also closed on Wednesday as a safety precaution for students and staff, the district said on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

“Please consider donating if you can to help us help our community members who have been so heavily impacted by this flood,” the city said.

To donate, Text FLOODRELIEF to 50155 or visit United Way’s website.

