Lowell teen charged with bringing firearm to school

The student was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, assault and battery of a police officer and possession of ammunition without a license in connection with his allegedly bringing a loaded firearm into the school, the statement said.

The student, who was not identified because he is a minor, appeared in Lowell Juvenile Court, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said in a joint statement.

A 16-year-old male student at Lowell Middlesex Academy Charter School who allegedly brought a loaded handgun to school was arraigned Wednesday on multiple firearms charges, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell police responded to the school on Middle Street, “after receiving information that multiple students from the school might be in possession of firearms,” the statement said.

Upon arrival, police were informed by security guards that students had told them that students were in possession of firearms and a threat was made to “shoot up the block”, prosecutors said.

Police then located the student who was allegedly attempting to leave the school. Police then detained that student, who allegedly struck the officer and attempted to flee, according to Ryan’s office.

A loaded revolver was found inside the student’s bag, and he was placed under arrest.

The school was then placed on lockdown, classes were stopped and three police K9s conducted a sweep of the school. No further weapons were found at the scene, according to the attorney’s office.

Ryan lauded the student who first notified school security officers about that firearms were possibly in the building.

“We will not tolerate illegal firearms in our schools in Middlesex County,” said District Attorney Ryan. “In this case the young person who brought this loaded weapon into school put fellow students, school staff, himself, responding officers and everyone in the community at risk. I applaud the student who came forward to report this incident to a trusted adult.”

