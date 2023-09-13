Shelter in place ordered in Lynn neighborhood as police pursue shooting suspect

“The gunman is at large and was on foot. Residents of the Commercial Street, South Street, Market Square and South Common areas are being asked to secure their homes and shelter in place,’' he wrote.

The gunfire took place around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Commercial and Neptune streets, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail Wednesday.

Residents of a Lynn neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place while law enforcement conducts an active search for a suspect who fled on foot after opening fire Wednesday morning on Commercial Street, officials said.

Separately, Lynn police said the shelter in place now includes the Lynn Commons and abutting streets.

Advertisement

Schools in the area were also placed in a safe mode, officials said.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our students and faculty, schools were placed in a secure and hold / or lockdown. It is the policy of the Lynn Public Schools to follow the best practices set forth by our District’s security department in our efforts to keep our students and staff safe. The Lynn Police Department currently has authority over this matter since there were no incidents that took place inside LPS schools,” Lynn School Superintendent Dr. Evonne Alvarez said in a statement.

Police released a photo of the suspect and asked anyone who sees “the pictured suspect, or anyone suspicious, or have information about the man pictured,” are urged to call 911 immediately.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.