Men who attacked retired state trooper outside Dedham court charged with assault

Coughlin’s attorney, Brian T. Kelly, told the Globe that “several people attacked him from behind and then it became a wild melee with other people kicking him.”

Dedham residents Denzell Rowell, 32, and Roshawn Drane, 38, both pleaded not guilty in Dedham District Court to assaulting Coughlin with their feet. They were arrested around midday Wednesday for what police called a “violent physical” altercation outside the courthouse the day before.

The brother of a teenager who drowned last summer and a family friend were arraigned Wednesday on assault charges after allegedly attacking James F. Coughlin, a retired State Police captain who pleaded guilty this week to serving alcohol to minors at the graduation party where the teen died.

Advertisement

“Mr. Coughlin is recovering from the unprovoked attack outside the courthouse. He sustained a concussion and several bruises,” Kelly said in a phone interview Wednesday. “He believes the court system will handle the matter appropriately and take it from here.”

Coughlin and his wife, Leslie, were in court Monday facing charges from September 2021 of providing alcohol to a minor and reckless endangerment of a child, after the body of 17-year-old Alonzo J. Polk IV was pulled from their pool at a high school graduation party three months earlier. In their report, police identified four teenagers by name who told investigators “they were permitted to consume alcohol on the premises.”

The police report added that the Coughlins “would have reasonably known that many of the guests were not of age to consume alcohol.” Police also said they reviewed photographs taken during the party, “including one that depicts the 17-year-old drowning victim sitting at a table with several empty alcohol containers in front of him.”

The Coughlins pleaded guilty Monday to providing minors with alcohol and were each given a one-year suspended sentence, over the objections of prosecutors.

Advertisement

Drane, Polk’s brother, told reporters at the couple’s arraignment in 2021 that he couldn’t fathom why the Coughlins were not facing any immediate consequences.

“My brother is no longer here,” Drane said at the time. “He’s no longer walking this Earth, but for these people to walk out of this courtroom ... is beyond us.”

Both Drane and Rowell are being held in jail on $2,500 bail and will be required to be fitted with a GPS bracelet prior to release. Rowell was also charged with threatening to commit a crime, and is being held in a Boston jail because he is also awaiting trial on a separate case in West Roxbury District Court.

Their next court date is Oct. 6.









Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.