After eight decades, remains of World War II soldier from R.I. identified using DNA evidence

On Wednesday, Searle is expected to be buried at 10 a.m. at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida. Searle’s cousin, Betty Rhodes of Boynton Beach, Florida, is the only living relative the military was able to track down. The two never met; Rhodes was born two years after he died, but she arranged for her cousin’s burial, which is open to the public.

The remains of Army Private First Class Roy J. Searle of Johnston were accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in September 2022 — nearly eight decades after he was last seen alive.

JOHNSTON, R.I. — Using DNA evidence, the body of an American soldier from Rhode Island who was killed in Germany during World War II has been identified, and will finally be laid to rest.

“Roy was just another soldier of many, many soldiers in the small community that we lived in that went to war,” Rhodes told WPBF-25 News, an ABC affiliate station in Florida, in an interview this month. “And unfortunately, Roy was one of those that didn’t come back.”

According to the Defense Department, 22-year-old Searle joined his unit in crossing the Saar River on Dec. 6, 1944. For the next several days, the unit — the 1st Battalion in the 357th Infantry Regiment — attempted to capture and hold two heavily defended towns of Pachten and Dillingen, Germany.

On Dec. 9, 1944, Searle was mortally wounded during enemy engagement and reportedly died. His unit remained in a weak position in the two towns for days, military records show, when German armies broke through the American lines and Searle’s units were forced to withdraw.

The 357th Infantry Regiment was later ordered to assist the American effort in the Ardennes during the Battle of the Bulge. The relocation prevented the military from recovering the remains of all of its fallen in Pachten and Dillingen, including Searle, the Pentagon said.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Command was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. From 1946 to 1950, the command conducted several investigations in the Pachten-Dillingen area, but was unable to recover or identify Searle’s remains, according to the defense department.

Rhodes received a book from the Department of Defense, which detailed what happened to Searle and included multiple letters from family members that begged the government for information. One letter read, “I am his father and request information with respect to his burial.”

Searle was declared nonrecoverable in October 1951.

While later studying unresolved American losses in the German towns, investigators with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, analyzed documentation related to a set of unidentified remains that were recovered in 1946 from a civilian cemetery in Reimsbach, Germany. Several remains recovered from that cemetery were members of the 357th Infantry Regiment killed and buried by German forces after the fighting, military officials said.

Remains identified only as X-4650 were believed to be associated with Searle by project historians, and were buried as an “Unknown” at the Normandy American Cemetery, which is an American Battle Monuments Commission site in St. Laurent, France. In June 2021, the remains were exhumed and sent to the DPAA laboratory for testing.

Scientists with the DPAA and Armed Forces Medical Examiner System conducted a series of tests, which included dental and anthropological analysis, and three different DNA analyses. Searle was officially identified by the military on Sept. 27, 2022, the DPAA said, and was awarded the Purple Heart with an oak leaf cluster, and the Bronze Star.

Born in 1922 to Harvey and Mabel Searle, Roy Searle was the twin brother of Raymond (who died in 1965) and husband to Gertrude, his obituary said. The late Harvey Searle, a World War I veteran, along with his sons, both of whom served in World War II, are listed on World War monuments in Graniteville, a village in Johnston. The family lived on Pine Hill Avenue, according to Searle’s draft card.

Roy Searle was drafted into the Army when he was 20 years old. At the time, he worked at the Esmond Mill, a Smithfield-based textile producer known for its high quality blankets, according to his draft card. The mill closed in 1948.

Rhodes told WPBF she “couldn’t believe” when she got a call from the defense department, informing her that her cousin’s body could finally be laid to rest. “I was so sad to think that his mother, after all she’d gone through, didn’t live long enough to know about it,” she said.

Searle’s name was recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Lorraine American Cemetery at the American Battle Monuments Commission site in Saint-Avold, France. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

“If we send people to war, we have to know what happens to them,” said Rhodes.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.