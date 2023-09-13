National Guard starts deployment to help families, including migrants, in state subsidized hotels

Last month under an emergency declaration, Gov. Maura Healey activated up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help families in hotels without regular access to support services. The move is in response to an influx of migrants over the last two years along with a housing crisis that has overwhelmed the state’s “emergency assistance” family shelter system, the Globe has reported.

Members of the Massachusetts National Guard are being deployed Wednesday to assist families with children and pregnant women - including migrants - now living in state-subsidized hotels as part of the Healey’s administration’s response to the overloaded emergency family shelter system.

“Massachusetts is in a state of emergency, and we’re grateful to the National Guard for stepping up to help us ensure that families in need have access to basic services like food, transportation, medical care, and education,” Healey said in a statement released Wednesday.

According to an online tracker operated by the state, there were 1,706 families in motels as of Monday, and 20 more families entered the system. Last month, the state said more than 6,000 families, including children and pregnant women, were in emergency shelters.

The administration estimates that up to 50 percent of families seeking emergency shelter every month are new arrivals to Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is required to provide emergency shelter to homeless families under a 1983 “right-to-shelter” law, the only state in the country with such a requirement. The mandate doesn’t apply to homeless individuals.

According to Healey’s office, Guard members will be tasked with:

- Making sure food is delivered to the families.

- Providing transportation to “important appointments.”

- Making sure the families can access medical care.

- Make sure families are provided essentials such as diapers, wipes, infant formula and cribs.

- Assist with enrolling eligible children in local schools.

The administration estimates that up to 50 percent of new arrivals each month are migrant families.

This is a developing story and will be updated.









