Officials in Springfield issue boil water notice after water main break

The Springfield public schools are closed Wednesday because of the break, school officials said.

Officials said the break, which happened on Tuesday afternoon, has been fixed, but that residents should avoid consuming unboiled water for two days.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission issued a boil water notice on Tuesday for customers in Springfield and neighboring Ludlow after a major water main break.

Residents should boil tap water for one minute and then let it cool, the notice said. This kills bacteria and other pathogens so it is safe to consume.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and any food preparation, the notice said. Water use that does not involve consuming water, such as showering, is safe.

Anything made with tap water after 3 p.m. on Tuesday should be discarded, the notice said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Joshua Schimmel, executive director of the water and sewer commission, said water demand quickly doubled on Tuesday, hinting at a large main break.

After an hour and a half of searching for the problem, a Springfield resident alerted officials to the location of the break and some flooding behind St. James Avenue, Schimmel said. The water main was turned off within 25 minutes, he said.

An estimated 5 to 10 million gallons of water were lost, Schimmel said.

Officials believe the break was caused by a storm Monday night, when the area received nearly 4 inches of rain in less than two hours, clogging a culvert and causing the break, Schimmel said.

A short time later, thousands of people called the Water and Sewer Commission to report sudden drops in water pressure, he said.

“The drop in pressure can actually draw things into the water system and cause contamination,” Schimmel said. “We did not lose treatment. We did not lose disinfection or chlorination at any point.”

Two daysof samples are required before the water is deemed safe, and each has a 24-hour incubation period. The second sample was taken Wednesday morning, and if it is found safe, the boil order should be lifted Thursday morning, Schimmel said.

“Our residents for a couple of days may be inconvenienced,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said in the press conference. “We will meet and talk about how we can assist our residents from a public health perspective and a city-wide perspective.”

























Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.