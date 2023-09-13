Seattle police probing officer’s controversial comments on life of Northeastern student fatally struck by cruiser

In the clip, Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, is captured on his body camera having a phone conversation in his cruiser on the night of the crash.

The Seattle Police Department on Monday released the video footage , which stemmed from the Jan. 23 crash in that city that killed Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student from India who was pursuing a masters degree on Northeastern’s Seattle campus.

Authorities in Seattle are investigating after body camera footage emerged that showed a city police officer jokingly telling a colleague that the life of a Northeastern University graduate student fatally struck by a police cruiser responding to an emergency call in January had “limited value.”

Police didn’t identify the person on the other line, but the Seattle Times reported that it was guild President Mike Solan, and that Auderer had responded to the crash in his capacity as a drug-recognition officer tasked with determining whether the officer whose cruiser struck Kandula had been impaired. No signs of impairment were detected.

Initially in the clip Auderer can be heard telling Solan that “it does not seem like there’s a criminal investigation going on” following the crash.

“Otherwise there might be other people arriving, correct?” Auderer says, adding that the officer behind the wheel was “going 50 [mph], that’s not out of control. That’s not reckless for a trained driver.”

Auderer also stated that he didn’t think Kandula was “thrown 40 feet, either” by the impact.

“I think she went up on the hood, hit the windshield, then when he hit the brakes, flew off the car,” Auderer says. He then says “but she is dead” and starts chuckling. “No, it’s a regular person.”

Auderer later suggests the case is a matter of financial compensation while misstating Kandula’s age.

“Just write a check,” he says in the video clip. “Eleven thousand dollars, she was 26 anyway, she had limited value.”

In a separate statement Wednesday, Kandula’s family blasted Auderer’s comments.

“It is truly disturbing and saddening to hear insensible comments on the bodycam video from an SPD officer regarding Jaahnavi’s death,” the family said. “Jaahnavi is a beloved daughter and beyond any dollar value for her mother and family. We firmly believe that every human life is invaluable and [should] not be belittled, especially during a tragic loss.”

Neither Auderer nor Solan could immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Seattle police said in a statement Monday that another department staffer had alerted higher-ups to the body camera footage.

“The following video was identified in the routine course of business by a department employee, who, concerned about the nature of statements heard on that video, appropriately escalated their concerns through their chain of command to the Chief’s Office which, following a review of the video, referred the matter to OPA [city Office of Police Accountability] for investigation into the context in which those statements were made and any policy violation that might be implicated,” police said. “This is what department policy and the City’s Accountability Ordinance require.”

Police officials said Kandula’s family has been informed of the matter.

“SPD has been in touch with the family of the victim pedestrian and continues to honor their expressed request for privacy,” the statement said. “As others in the accountability system proceed with their work, we again extend our deepest sympathy for this tragic collision.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Office of Police Accountability confirmed Wednesday that it received a complaint concerning the phone call on Aug. 2 and is currently investigating, and that the watchdog agency has “180 calendar days to complete the investigation.”

Police said shortly after the crash that Officer Kevin Day, who was driving the cruiser that struck Kandula, showed no signs of impairment at the time and that his emergency lights and siren were on to warn pedestrians.

Kandula was struck around 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 while crossing the street in a crosswalk near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood, according to police and the Seattle Times.

In a January video statement, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Dave is also a certified emergency medical technician, and that he was “responding as an EMT to a Priority 1 emergency call” at the time of the crash.

Diaz said at the time that the crash was being investigated as a possible criminal matter and that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office would decide whether any charges will be filed.

A spokesperson for that office said Wednesday that “prosecutors are independently reviewing [the case] now for a charging decision.”

Kandula was raised by a single mother and reluctantly left her home in India to continue her education on Northeastern’s Seattle campus, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up after the crash to support her family.

“Jaahnavi cared deeply for her mom,” the fundraising appeal said. “So much so, that in spite of severe homesickness, she came to the States to pursue her dreams and to create a better future for her mom & sister. While Jaahnavi may not be here with us anymore, her dream will live on.”

In a letter to Northeastern’s Seattle campus following the crash, Dean David Thurman said Kandula arrived from Bengaluru, India in 2021 to pursue a master’s of science degree in information systems from the College of Engineering. She was scheduled to graduate in December 2023.

“Jaahnavi is remembered as a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being,” Thurman wrote. “She was a close friend to many and friends shared that they loved her bubbly laugh, sense of humor, and infectious personality.”

Before arriving in Seattle, Kandula worked for CAMTek Solutions in India and on campus worked as an administrative and events assistant, according to Thurman.

“Her loss will be felt deeply by students, staff, and faculty across campus,” he wrote.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.