Share your thoughts on Peter Faneuil: Merchant prince, philanthropist, slave trader

Bells tolled, shops closed, and a grand vast cortege of Colonial Bostonians circled the Town House one late-winter day in 1743, trailing a yellow-plated coffin, draped in black velvet, for a short, solemn procession to the Granary Burying Ground.

The coffin contained the body of Peter Faneuil, a 43-year-old merchant prince who had relentlessly parlayed his many connections across the Atlantic world into a sprawling business empire whose success and reach had made him one of Boston’s richest men and greatest benefactors.

Faneuil shipped salted cod and New England timber to Europe and the West Indies. He built stout trading ships for merchants at home and abroad, importing French and Spanish luxuries for the Colonial well-to-do. He struck deals for wheat, rice, and corn harvested in the Middle Atlantic and Southern colonies. In short, he enthusiastically traded in almost anything of value.