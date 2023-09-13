Vandals strike across Salem with “anti-LGBTQ graffiti”

City officials were quick to speak out against the perpetrators.

Vandals wrote graffiti on the door of the Tabernacle Congregational Church at 50 Washington St. at about 3:30 a.m. Monday that said, “Cancel LGBTQ 2024″ and defaced a nearby rainbow-colored crosswalk, police said.

Investigators are trying to determine who vandalized a church in Salem with “anti-LGBTQ graffiti” and defaced “Pride-related” crosswalks and flags throughout the city, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Salem Police Department.

“So many have worked hard to make Salem a community where everyone can feel safe and welcome,” Mayor Dominick Pangallo said in a statement. “This act of vandalism is contrary to who we are and to our city’s values. I strongly condemn this act of hate and stand firmly with those members of our community who identify as LGBTQIA+.”

Advertisement

Detectives from the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division also are looking into reports of incidents of vandalism to “Pride-related crosswalks and flags throughout the city” and will work with the Essex district attorney’s office “in order to bring appropriate charges,” police said.

“We take any hate crime very seriously in Salem and my department will work diligently to charge those responsible, Police Chief Lucas Miller said in the statement. “Targeting the LGBTQ community and defacing a church is unacceptable. I stand with Mayor Pangallo in condemning this crime and I promise that finding and charging the perpetrator will be among our highest priorities.”

The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem reported that their Pride flag was among those defaced early Monday, according to an Instagram post by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“What happened is completely unacceptable, scary, and upsetting,” the post said but it would not prevent the Pride flag from continuing to fly at all of its locations “to show our support for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Advertisement

“The MSPCA-Angell stands for equality and the expansion of human rights and dignity,” the post said. “The community surrounding our organization is made up of individuals of all identities and we proudly celebrate each and every one.

“We are heartbroken to say the least, and we will never be intimidated into silence by acts of hate here in Massachusetts or anywhere else.

The shelter said it had reported the incident to local authorities.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the “malicious acts” to contact the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division at (978) 745-9700, Salem Police Dispatch at (978) 744-1212, or the anonymous tip line at (978) 619-5627.









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.