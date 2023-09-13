Forecasters warn of more rain Wednesday with chance of some heavy downpours, flash flooding

Forecasters are predicting 1-2 inches of rain, but they warn that localized downpours could bring up to 4 inches and “rapid-onset flash flooding is possible.” Excessive run-off may lead to street flooding in urban areas as well as low lying locations, the weather service said Tuesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and a portion of Connecticut that will remain in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday at 7 a.m.

With many Massachusetts residents still reeling from flooding earlier this week, forecasters are warning that more rain is on way Wednesday, with the possibility of heavy downpours in some areas they could lead to more flooding.

Torrential rains fell Monday in Leominster, North Attleborough, and other areas, and Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency in counties that sustained damage from catastrophic flooding.

Worcester and Bristol counties saw upwards of 10 inches of rain on Monday, causing widespread flooding, damaging homes, businesses, and infrastructure, Healey’s office said in a statement. Officials in North Attleborough said 200 homes were damaged.

“Today I saw firsthand the devastating impacts of severe flooding in Leominster and North Attleborough—and it was painfully clear that Massachusetts is in a state of emergency,” Healey said.

Forecasters say a cold front Wednesday is likely to bring showers and downpours to southern New England through Thursday morning, as well as embedded thunderstorms storms that could produce heavy rain that could result in flash floods.

“A slow moving frontal system moving in will bring another round of slow-moving downpours and embedded thunderstorms from west to east,” the weather service said. “One to two inches of rain are forecast, although localized amounts up to four inches are possible. This will worsen existing flooding and/or trigger new areas of flooding.”

Meteorologists are also keeping their eye on Hurricane Lee, which will be producing large swells and dangerous rip currents along the East Coast this week.

It’s possible that Hurricane Lee could bring strong winds and heavy rain to the region as soon as Friday night, and forecasters will continue to monitor the path of the storm.

On Wednesday morning forecasters said the hurricane was turning toward the north and northwest over the southwestern Atlantic, which means that the risk of wind, coastal flooding, and rain impacts are increasing for portions of New England and Atlantic Canada.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.