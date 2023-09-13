Woman charged in violence threat at Seaport apartment building; assaulting police officer

Judge Tracy-Lee Lyons revoked Hernandez-Medina’s bail on an unrelated Springfield matter and ordered her to stay away from the Seaport building in question at 111 Atlantic Avenue, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

Soledad Hernandez-Medina appeared Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of bomb threat with serious public alarm, assault with a dangerous weapon (broken glass), trespassing, disturbing the peace, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, officials said.

A 31-year-old Palmer woman was arraigned Tuesday on charges alleging she threatened to bomb a Seaport apartment building in May and also threatened to shoot employees there, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

The statement said police were called to the address around 11:50 a.m. on May 24 for a woman, later identified as Hernandez-Medina, who did not live in the building but who was allegedly causing disturbance “throughout” the property.

A building employee told responding officers that Hernandez-Medina began causing a disturbance in the lobby, and that when asked to leave, she allegedly made threats to place a bomb in the building and shoot staff.

Hernandez-Medina allegedly kept yelling as she made her way to an elevator and proceeded to the third floor into an apartment unit, according to Hayden’s office. Police, the statement said, were informed of multiple complaints about drug activity in the apartment she entered, and that neighbors and staff haven’t seen the actual tenants in weeks.

Hernandez-Medina told officers her boyfriend lived in the apartment, and when police informed her that she had to leave, she allegedly screamed in their faces and lunged at both the officers and staff, the statement said.

Hernandez-Medina kept screaming while allegedly knocking the TV and other items over in the living room, and she also allegedly pushed through officers and tried to leave the apartment with multiple cell phones and a video game console, prosecutors said.

A struggle ensued, Hayden’s office said, with two officers and Hernandez-Medina falling to the ground, Hayden’s office said. Hernandez-Medina allegedly grabbed a large piece of glass near the kitchen floor, but officers managed to safely get her in handcuffs and escort her from the building.

Outside, one officer noticed blood on his pants and realized he had lacerations on his knee, with a large amount of blood dripping down his leg, according to prosecutors.

“This incident reflects both the dangerous behavior of a combative individual and how that behavior impacted the quality of life for people who have every right to peace and quiet in their own living spaces,” Hayden said in the statement. “I’m grateful for the professionalism of police in this matter and thankful the injuries were not more severe.”

Hernandez-Molina’s next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5, officials said.